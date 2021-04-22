Monday — Mini corn dogs, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with mashed potatoes, veggie juice smoothie, steamed baby carrots, cinnamon apples, fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday — Lasagna with garlic yeast rolls, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with garden salad cup, sweet potato fries, green beans, veggie juice, grapes, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday — Pulled pork sandwich, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with homemade potato salad, baked beans, veggie juice, fresh cut watermelon, fresh fruit, milk
Thursday — 4x6 pepperoni or cheese smart pizza, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with baked emoticons, steamed broccoli, veggie juice, fresh cut cantaloupe, fresh whole fruit, milk
Friday — 100% beef bacon cheeseburgers, Lunchables, or peanut butter/soy butter and jelly pocket; with potato wedges, steamed corn, veggie juice, unsweetened applesauce, fresh fruit, milk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.