Monday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Tuesday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Home made roast and cornbread dressing with gravy, grilled pit smoked ham, home made yeast rolls. Choice of two: Green beans, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes or steamed corn. Choice of one: Fresh fruit, whole apples or fruit juice.
Thursday – Manager’s choice/inventory reduction.
Friday – No school — Good Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.