Monday – No school.
Tuesday – Choice of one: Macaroni and cheese, popcorn chicken, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Carrots, green peas, mashed potatoes or veggie juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups, fresh cut apple slices or fresh whole fruit.
Wednesday – Choice of one: Stuffed crust pizza, homemade oven-fried chicken, fresh baked biscuit, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, turkey club wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Homemade potato salad, steamed corn, potato wedges or veggie juice. Choice of one: Flavorburst applesauce or fresh whole fruit.
Thursday – Choice of one: Hamburger, Alpha round pizza, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket, chicken salad wrap with baked chips or turkey and cheese Lunchables. Choice of two: Broccoli and cheese bites, sandwich trims, crinkle cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups or fresh whole fruit.
Friday – Choice of one: Spicy or breaded chicken sandwich, mozzarella sticks, peanut butter or soybutter and jelly pocket or pizza Lunchables. Choice of two: Green beans, natural cut fries or veggie juice. Choice of one: Fresh whole fruit.
