Monday — Manager’s Choice/Inventory Reduction

Tuesday — Manager’s Choice/Inventory Reduction

Wednesday — Turkey and gravy or grilled pit smoked ham, homemade dressing, homemade yeast rolls; choices vary per school: mashed potatoes, green beans, steamed corn, sweet potato casserole; fresh cut pineapple, applesauce, assorted pies, milk

Thursday — Manager’s Choice/Inventory Reduction

Friday — Manager’s Choice/Inventory Reduction

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the menu is subject to change at the discretion of the school. 

