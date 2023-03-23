MONDAY: Manager’s choice.
TUESDAY: Choice of one: Beef nachos with tortilla chips or Fritos, pepperoni and cheese pizza, PB & Jelly Pockets, SB & Jelly sandwich, turkey and cheese Lunchable or gilled chicken salad with fresh pineapple. Choice of two: Curly fries, refried beans, broccoli and cauliflower or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fresh berry cup or fresh whole fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Choice of one: Hotdog and bun, chili cheese waffle fries, chili with beans, PB & Jelly Pockets, SB & Jelly sandwich, turkey club wrap, pizza Lunchable. Choice of two: Tator tots, carrot and celery sticks, cole slaw or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cup or fresh whole fruit.
THURSDAY: Choice of one: Barbecue rib patty sandwich, pizza dippers, PB & Jelly Pockets, SB & Jelly sandwich, fajita chicken wrap and baked chips, turkey and cheese Lunchable. Choice of two: Garden salad, potato wedges or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Fruit Jello or fresh whole fruit.
FRIDAY: Choice of one: Mini corndogs, chicken tenders with homemade yeast roll, PB & Jelly Pockets, SB & Jelly sandwich, pizza Lunchables, chef salad. Choice of two: Creamy mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese bites or vegetable juice. Choice of one: Assorted fruit cups or fresh whole fruit.
