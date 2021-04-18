The Cumberland County Fire Department was unable to hold its annual firefighter’s banquet in early February because of state restrictions governing large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has become traditional over the years to recognize the top art work of county students in grades K-12 on the topic of fire safety during the banquet. It was decided to meet with students individually to make plaque and check presentations to the county winners.
The following students received recognition for their art work in 2020 countywide competition:
•Kindergarten, Nolan Bell, Pleasant Hill Elementary;
•First grade, Emory Shubert, Christian Academy of Cumberland County;
•Second grade, Elliana Curlett, CAC (also, a state winner);
•Third grade, Isabella Hoover, CAC;
•Fourth grade, Justin Lawrence, CAC (also, a state winner);
•Fifth grade, Holly Melton, CAC;
•Sixth grade, Pasiley Schubert, CAC;
•Seventh grade, Amanda Fusco, CAC;
•Eighth grade, Haley Sexton, Stone Elementary;
•Ninth grade, Christy Bakker, CAC;
•10th grade, David Hunter Morgan, Cumberland County High School;
•11th grade, Rachael Sexton, Stone Memorial High School; and,
•12th grade, Courtney Watson, CCHS.
