Beginning Monday, May 4-Friday, May 8, the library will be available between the hours of 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to pick up previously reserved and newly reserved items only.
Access to the library will be by the handicapped entrance by the Cumberland Meeting Room. No access to the main library will be permitted. Patrons with reserve items will be contacted to pick up their items during the week. Items may be reserved online through the card catalog on our website at www.artcirclelibrary.com.
Patrons needing assistance with reserving items can call 931-484-6790 between 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Patrons can also drop off a list of items during the hours listed.
Library cards are required. We encourage the use of facemasks/coverings.
Please stay at home if you are ill or running a fever.
Great New Books
Camino Winds by John Grisham. Just as Bruce Cable’s Bay Books is preparing for the return of bestselling author Mercer Mann, Hurricane Leo veers from its predicted course and heads straight for the island ... The hurricane is devastating: homes and condos are leveled, hotels and storefronts ruined, streets flooded, and a dozen people lose their lives. One of the apparent victims is Nelson Kerr, a friend of Bruce’s and an author of thrillers. But the nature of Nelson’s injuries suggests that the storm wasn’t the cause of his death: he has suffered several suspicious blows to the head.
Dead Land by Sara Paretsky. When willful goddaughter Bernie Fouchard rushes in to save a beloved singer/songwriter living on the streets after her lover’s death in a mass shooting, private eye V.I. Warshawski is led to something bigger: a battle among high-stakes developers over lakefront usage in Chicago. This is an enjoyable romp through political corruption and social injustice in Chicago.
Little Family by Ishmael Beah. Hidden away from a harsh outside world, five young people have improvised a home in an abandoned airplane, a relic of their country’s tumultuous past. Elimane, the bookworm, is as street-smart as he is wise. Clever Khoudiemata maneuvers to keep the younger kids — athletic, pragmatic Ndevui, thoughtful Kpindi, and especially their newest member, Namsa — safe and fed. When Elimane makes himself of service to the shadowy William Handkerchief, it seems as if the little family may be able to keep the world at bay and their household intact. But when Khoudi comes under the spell of the “beautiful people” — the fortunate sons and daughters of the elite--the desire to resume an interrupted coming of age and follow her own destiny proves impossible to resist. A profound and tender portrayal of the connections we forge to survive the fate we’re dealt.
The Inevitability of Tragedy: Henry Kissinger and His World by Barry Gewen. The author presents a balanced, erudite biography of former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger (b. 1923), asserting that he is the most important diplomat of the nuclear age. Kissinger, as the author lucidly shows, is an advocate of realism, the political school that promotes balance of power and national interest. He goes on to skillfully show that Kissinger’s realism diplomacy accepted evil as something that could not be destroyed, making tragedy inevitable.
Libraries=Information
It’s no secret that listening to a mellow song can calm us or that listening to an upbeat song can make us feel energized. But music’s power over our minds and bodies runs deeper than people tend to realize. Music can trigger the release of mood-altering neurochemicals in the brain regions associated with memory, emotion and creativity. Researches have discovered that music can reduce pain, pull people out of depressed moods, spur recall of long-ago events and more. And the beat goes on.
Stingy Schobel Says
Grocery receipt-scanning apps let you take pictures of receipts and submit them to earn cash back. These companies typically earn money by affiliate deals when you shop with a preferred retailer or cash in points or cash for gift cards. Ibotta works at more than 300 stores, including national and regional chains, and gives you back 50 cents to $4 per item purchased. Fetch Rewards gives you 10 points for every dollar you spend, and 1,000 points earned equals $1 in rewards. Checkout 51 unveils offers every Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis. Offers for cash-back rewards — typically 50 cents to $5 — expire in one week, and receipts must be submitted that week. CoinOut gives random rewards — 15-25 cents per item purchased. BerryCart gives back 50 cents to $2 per item purchased, mostly for processed and prepackaged health foods.
Library Laugh
Why did the cheese not want to get sliced?
It had grater plans.
