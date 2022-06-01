Instead of a coming of age story, it’s a being of age story. “On Golden Pond” opened on the Cumberland County Playhouse’s Adventure Theater stage on May 20.
“Golden Pond is very near wherever you are,” said the illustrious Bill Frey playing Professor Norman Thayer Jr., the brackish and, at times, hurtful retiree who is set-in-his-ways complete with a morbid sense of humor.
It’s reminiscent of “Grumpy Old Men,” but better written.
As Norman, Frey successfully marries the classic case of over-the-hill type jokes with choking on his present pride and the resentment of the past. It has to be said, Frey was more than successful in this role, because his character not only weaseled his way into the audience’s laugh box, but was also infuriating. It was no easy task to be the character the audience wanted to like but couldn’t let themselves completely. Frey did his job; an outstanding one at that.
As Ethel, Patty Payne expertly played Norman’s cleverly and gracefully mediating wife, nipping at his distempered humor on stage, biting at him with sneaky slights that you couldn’t help but laugh at and think there was at least some justice in the world, even if it did had a sense of humor. Payne stepped up to her role as peacekeeper so naturally on the stage, effortlessly soothing Norman’s need to issue back-sided comments it was as if she’d played the role before, or in reality.
Frey and Payne have worked opposite each other in many Playhouse productions, and it is obvious they are comfortable with each other on stage, making the oscillation of their lines and candor contextually genuine and that much more believable.
Getting on in life and age, Ethel and Norman return to their fishing cabin on Golden Pond in Maine as they do every summer. Their mail man, Charlie (Daniel Black), is an absolute comfort on stage and has the audience rolling with his Gomer Pyle-style guffawing.
Norman, whose mind is beginning to slip more steadily, is feeling is age and infirmary and struggling with it. They are getting ready for Norman’s big milestone birthday when they get a phone call from their daughter, Chelsea (Weslie Webster). She is coming home to the cabin despite her and her father’s strained relationship.
When Chelsea arrives to cabin, she has her new boyfriend, Bill Ray (Michael Evanichko), and his son, Billy (Luke Smith, Weston Moody), in tow to meet her parents.
With his nuances and colloquialisms, 13-year-old Billy shakes up the whole house, throwing it off its foundation only to have him become the hinge that holds it together. Smith played Billy for opening night, and he brought the house down as he bantered with Frey on stage. It gave light and laughs to the multi-dimensional benefits of intergenerational friendships, bridging the gap between the old and young.
Webster is endearingly wounded as Chelsea, and you can read the tragedy playing on her face as she continuously grapples with her internal – and sometimes external – conflict with her father. You just want to hold her. When real tears sting her cheeks, it’s hard to watch her hurt, even if she is acting.
Always the negotiator, Ethel manages to continue to keep a close relationship with their daughter, hoping what’s broken between her and her father will be mended – and with the reality of Norman’s birthday, someday isn’t soon enough anymore.
When forced, Ethel adamantly puts Chelsea in her place. She will not choose between her husband and her daughter. And with his mind, and time, slipping away, if there is a time to fix their relationship, it is now. It was a delicate scene and Payne balanced it beautifully, drawing that line between overreacting and undermining. She made her point in gentle spades.
A good watch, “On Golden Pond” hits close to home with its harsh realities softened by the humor and chemistry among the actors.
Written by Ernest Thompson, “On Golden Pond” is rated PG and is now playing through Aug. 11. Call the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com for ticket information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.