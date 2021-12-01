New members are installed into Hospice of Cumberland County on Nov. 1 at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade. The new members are Lisa Easterling, Nancy Moakley, Jan Edwards, Kathleen Welch and Barbara Hill. Not pictured are Robbin DiCiacco, Joyce Zastany and Julie Howard.
featured
New Hospice members
- Photo submitted
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: FedEx packages found in woods at second Alabama site
- ER patient cited for assaulting another
- Man charged with tampering in overdose incident
- Man arrested in 5-year-old home improvement fraud case
- House of Hope looks to the future
- Wintry weather not expected on Plateau until late December
- Entrepreneurs launch new ventures during pandemic
- Domestic charges result in 2-year sentence
- Sacramento visits Memphis after overtime win against Los Angeles
- TN deer gun hunting season opening Nov. 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.