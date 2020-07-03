May 8
Eddie James Anderson, 58, to Victoria Hope Hedgecoth, 40, both of Crossville
Christopher Scott Funderburk, 32, to Dawn Alison Rapciak, 30, both of Crossville
Brandon Travis Brown, 32, to Jennifer Marie Howard, 33, both of Crossville
May 11
Stuart Benjamin Sublett, 25, of Pembroke, VA, to Stephanie Renee Pugh Mahaney, 40, of Crossville
Larry Layne Blaylock, 62, to Linda Sue Berger Remick, 65, both of Crossville
Julio Santos Vargas, 51, to Nancie Beth Conklin Cappiello, 48, both of Crossville
Wesley Evan Smith, 32, to Sarah Ann Sells, 24, both of Rockwood
Elisas Thomas Brady, 21, of Crossville, to Eryn Louise Jenkins, 21, of Wilder, TN
Jordan Michael Smith, 22, to Sara Roemer Evans, 22, both of Crossville
James Ray Collins, 32, to Ashley Ryanne Edwards, 26, both of Crossville
May 12
Kent Raistlin Ary, 24, to Kayla Marie Vaughn, 21, both of Crossville
May 13
Shaun Patrick McCabe, 43, Monterey, to Heather Marie Hilton, 32, of Crossville
May 14
Ethan Wayne Miller, 30, to Kayla Lorrene Godsey Rimes, 30, both of Spring City, TN
May 15
Justin Craig Cagle Jr., 25, to Terri Shea Walker, 24, both of Crossville
Wade James Henderson, 31, to Britnni Danielle Ramsey, 25, both of Crossville
Cody Scott Staggs, 26, to Cheyenne Rae Gunter, 25, both of Crossville
May 18
Brandon Michael Allen, 23, to Ellie Corin Sanders, 20, both of Crossville
James Harmon Dunn Sr., 69, to Judy Diane Vitatoe Randolph, 66, both of Crossville
Brock Jacob Rowan, 26, to Carly Nicole Turner, 25, both of Crossville
Dwight Allen Martin, 35, of Rochester, WA, to Melody Ruth Mast, 35, of Crossville
Caleb Denton Clement, 24, of Lafayette, IN, to Mackenzie Jane Pugh, 24, of Crossville
May 20
Ian Clifford Newberry, 30, to Krystal Dawn Jones Henry, 31, both of Crossville
May 21
Joseph Leland Spriggs, 41, to Natalie Nicole Griffin Newton, 35, both of Crossville
May 22
Jacob Lee Roberts, 28, to Maria Kathleen Orme, 27, both of Maryville, TN
Dexter Blaine Selby, 25, to Shannon Doreen Harris-Campbell Harris, 24, both of Crossville
Timothy L. Fields, 44, to Shelby Lynn Kimbro, 27, both of Crossville
May 26
Willie Frank Rogers, Jr., 39, of Sparta, to Tamara Marie Adams Wawro, 36, of Crossville
Harold Robert Mussared, 40, to Jessica Ann Taylor, 36, both of Crossville
James Lawrence Stephens, 50, to Kimberly Ruth Smith, 42, both of Crossville
James Lee Shaffer, 35, to Apryl Lenn Bennett, 37, both of Crossville
May 27
Leeonison Crawford Collins III, 38, to Paula Yvonne Ashburn Crisp, 32, both of Cookeville, TN
Eugene Lester Baldwin, 63, to Linda Lou Bilbrey Pryor, 62, both of Crossville
May 28
Nathaniel Brock Simpson, 21, to Samantha Gayle Catherine Gilliam, 23, both of Crossville
May 29
Dustin Edward Neff, 27, of Bainbridge, OH, to Hannah Grace Grant, 20, of Grandview
Gilbert Duncan Everett, 48, to Amanda Rose Mansell, 40, both of Crossville
Eugene Paul Masinski, 40, to Lisa Marie Fields, 38, both of Crossville
Ty Lewis Tabor, 22, to Makenzie Brooke Iles, 22, both of Crossville
