2022 Artful Calendar
Barb Pelak returns to the Dogwood Exchange to teach another paper arts project just in time for the new year – a 2022 Artful Calendar. Barb has created a special design for each month of the 7” x 7” calendar, that can be proudly displayed in your home and enjoyed throughout the entire year.
This class is being held Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Class cost is $30 (and includes all supplies). To register, please go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, please call 931-787-5838.
WCTE Bob Ross Paint Along
Join WCTE PBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. CST to paint “happy little trees” with Bob Ross Certified Instructor Bobbi Cosby.
Tickets are now available for the two-hour event.
Cosby, a Canadian resident, has over 14 years of instructing experience. The paint-a-long will feature a winter painting, just in time for the holiday season.
There are four ticket options for this event. All options include the virtual class with the Bob Ross Certified Instructor. The in-person event will be held at The Biz Foundry at 114 N. Cedar Ave in Cookeville. This ticket is $50 and includes the official Bob Ross Paint Kit, light refreshments and admission to The Biz Foundry. For $40, there is a virtual ticket that includes the official Bob Ross Paint Kit. The kit will be available for pickup, by appointment, at WCTE’s office at 229 E. Broad St. in Cookeville prior to the event.
The $25 ticket includes virtual access to the painting class without the paint kit. If you are coming with a friend, there is an $80 option for two people to enjoy the in-person event.
Proceeds from the event will help WCTE PBS to continue to provide the Upper Cumberland region with enriching and fulfilling engagement activities.
For tickets and more information, visit wcte.org/bob-ross or call 931-528-2222.
Christmas Truck Painting
Christmas is coming and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to grab a friend and enjoy a night of painting fun! Artist Judy Bloom will guide students in creating a work of Christmas art on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Bring your favorite beverage and snacks for an evening of early Christmas fun, friends and creating a masterpiece. All skill levels are welcome.
Cost of the class is $30 and there is a $5 supply fee due to the instructor at the time of class. There are a limited number of seats so register early.
Pre-registration is required. To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more info, call 931-787-5838.
The Dogwood Exchange is located at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.
TTU Faculty Exhibition
A School of Art Craft and Design Faculty Exhibition in Tennessee Tech’s Joan Derryberry Art Gallery is underway through Dec. 3.
This faculty exhibition will feature the artists’ accomplishments and talents of the faculty members in the School of Art, Craft and Design. The SACD faculty exhibits their works in the Joan Derryberry Art Gallery once every four years. Gallery hours vary.
This exhibit and event are sponsored by the Center Stage series. Admission to Center Stage events is free unless otherwise noted.
Center Stage events are paid by student fees and open to the public with priority seating given to students. Many guests provide additional educational opportunities for students through workshops or master classes during their residencies.
Email or call Liz Kassera, Center Stage coordinator, at lkassera@tentech.edu or 931-372-3637 for information.
The Joan Derryberry Art gallery is in the Roaden University Center at 1000 N. Dixie Ave., Cookeville.
