If you are looking for a unique gift for your loved one, a neighbor who waters your plants, your loyal dog sitter or any others on your holiday gift list, look no further.
The Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) in Cumberland County provides a one-year membership for unlimited classes during three sessions: spring, summer and fall.
Classes are conducted primarily at Roane State Community College on Cook Rd.,
just off the Genesis Rd. exit on Interstate 40.
Presenters are volunteers just like you who share their passion for their topic with adult students from our community in an informal setting. Learn about fun places to visit in Tennessee, settlers in the Homestead area, games like Canasta and Mexican train, meteorology, cooking, Smartphones, hiking, computer classes and dozens more.
Each class runs about 1-2 hours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday-Thursday. Some classes are one session, and others are multi-session classes, depending on the topic. Occasionally classes may be taught off-site at the location of the topic (Cumberland County Playhouse or Homestead Museum, for example).
Make new friends while keeping your mind sharp and your enthusiasm for life bright, by enrolling in a class, or buy an annual membership for a friend.
Visit roanestate.edu/cll to view the fall catalog. Select “enroll” and pay $40 on the secure site online. You will need the e-mail address of the person you are enrolling. Then print the confirmation when you receive it and give it to your friend.
The spring 2022 catalog will be online for viewing around Feb. 1 and registration for spring classes will begin mid-February. Spring classes are March 1-April 15.
If you have further questions send them to: centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com and a volunteer will reply in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.