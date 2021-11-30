Downtown Crossville will transform into a Winter Wonderland when Friday at the Crossroads returns Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Downtown Crossville Inc. will host the annual tree lighting at the Crossville Depot. Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with music and entertainment by DJ and Donna Garrison. They will lead the crowd in singing Christmas carols and play music. Crossville Mayor James Mayberry will light the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.
After the tree lighting, visit downtown businesses and vendors to see if you can items things off your holiday shopping list.
Friday at the Crossroads, a Downtown Crossville, Inc. event, is supported by generous donations from Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary. DCI provides additional funding for for the event and the city of Crossville absorbs the cost it incurs in connection with Friday at the Crossroads.
Big Jim’s Bonding
59 S. Main St.
-Pure Imagination Face Painting
Boston and Poore Law Office
60 N. Main St.
-Nathan Clouse
Candidate for General Sessions Judge
Visit with the Abominable Snowman and get a balloon
Military Memorial Museum
20 S. Main St.
-Jason Bour Insurance
Milo Lemert Building
2 S. Main St.
-Cindi-Jo’s BBQ
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of
Commerce
34 S. Main St.
-The Waffle Iron
-Timeless Bridal
Register for giveaways that include a bridal basket, a hot cocoa basket and a cookie basket
-Ascension Lutheran Church
Enjoy a cup of hot cider, get information on Christmas services, enjoy a craft for the kids, register for giveaways and Ask the Pastor your questions
Jane Powers Law Firm
79 N. Main St.
-Renee Oleson
Northwest Mutual
Crossville Trophy & Gifts
64 N. Main St.
-Saffron Spalon & Herb Co.
Local essential oils, blends and herbal dentist
-Cumberland Signworks
Custom Christmas ornaments and T-shirts
Stone Museum
Courthouse Lawn
-Bunz on the Run
Cumberland County
Courthouse
Gazebo
Courthouse Lawn
-Cumberland County Republican Part
Hot chocolate will be served, register for a drawing for children’s books
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
-Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program
Learn about human trafficking and take part in the Red Sand Project
