Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and 2019 Ms. Senior Cumberland County Connie Clapper flip the switch for the lights at the Crossville Christmas tree, decorated by Downtown Crossville Inc., during the tree-lighting ceremony and Friday at the Crossroads event in 2019.

 Chronicle file photo

Downtown Crossville will transform into a Winter Wonderland when Friday at the Crossroads returns Friday from 4-8 p.m.

Downtown Crossville Inc. will host the annual tree lighting at the Crossville Depot. Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with music and entertainment by DJ and Donna Garrison. They will lead the crowd in singing Christmas carols and play music. Crossville Mayor James Mayberry will light the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.

After the tree lighting, visit downtown businesses and vendors to see if you can items things off your holiday shopping list.

Friday at the Crossroads, a Downtown Crossville, Inc. event, is supported by generous donations from Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary. DCI provides additional funding for for the event and the city of Crossville absorbs the cost it incurs in connection with Friday at the Crossroads.

 

 

Big Jim’s Bonding

59 S. Main St.

-Pure Imagination Face Painting

 

Boston and Poore Law Office

60 N. Main St.

-Nathan Clouse

Candidate for General Sessions Judge

Visit with the Abominable Snowman and get a balloon 

 

Military Memorial Museum

20 S. Main St.

-Jason Bour Insurance

 

Milo Lemert Building

2 S. Main St.

-Cindi-Jo’s BBQ

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of 

Commerce

34 S. Main St.

-The Waffle Iron

-Timeless Bridal

Register for giveaways that include a bridal basket, a hot cocoa basket and a cookie basket

-Ascension Lutheran Church

Enjoy a cup of hot cider, get information on Christmas services, enjoy a craft for the kids, register for giveaways and Ask the Pastor your questions

 

Jane Powers Law Firm

79 N. Main St.

-Renee Oleson

Northwest Mutual

 

Crossville Trophy & Gifts

64 N. Main St.

-Saffron Spalon & Herb Co.

Local essential oils, blends and herbal dentist

-Cumberland Signworks

Custom Christmas ornaments and T-shirts

 

 

Stone Museum

Courthouse Lawn

-Bunz on the Run

 

Cumberland County 

Courthouse 

Gazebo

Courthouse Lawn

-Cumberland County Republican Part

Hot chocolate will be served, register for a drawing for children’s books

 

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

-Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program

Learn about human trafficking and take part in the Red Sand Project

 

 

