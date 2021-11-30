The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library will hold its next meeting Dec. 2. Refreshments are served at 9:30 a.m. with a business meeting and program beginning at 10. The meeting will be in the Cumberland meeting room on the first floor of the Library. This meeting is open to the public and we welcome all who wish to attend.
The December meeting is the organization’s Annual Meeting. The 2022 Budget will be presented and voting for the executive board will take place during the business segment. Following that, the Friends of the Library will be celebrating members and their volunteers. Many volunteers worked tirelessly during the last two difficult years on various Friends of the Library initiatives.
For the safety of all, the group requests that anyone who is unvaccinated or feels the need for any reason, to wear a mask.
