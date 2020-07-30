Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.