Individuals of all ages looking to get in touch with nature will have ample opportunities over the next week at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
The park recently released its upcoming summer program schedule, with 47 events listed between July 31-Aug. 8.
Those events include:
Friday, July 31
1 p.m. Hear Owl about it! Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident barred owl, McKenzie, at the CCC Museum beside the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
3 p.m. Seed Bombs. Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 to try your hand in creating your very own native flower seed bombs,
5 p.m. Slugs and Slime. Slide on down to the Playground Picnic Area to explore the slimy world of slugs and snails. Embrace your inner slug and create your own slime that you can take home.
8:30 p.m. Owl Prowl with Ranger Powell. Join Ranger Josh over at the park office to explore the mystery of the night’s fiercest predators. Those attending should bring flashlights and appropriate shoes.
Saturday, Aug. 1
11 a.m. Peculiar Pollinators. Meet Ranger Aaron at the Restaurant Terrace to hear about the peculiar lives pollinators lead. The group will also make butterflies and hear how to protect pollinators.
Noon. Creek Critter. Meet Rangers Josh and Aaron at the Shelter 2 Tennis Court. Participants will get their feet wet and assess the health of area streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Go prepared to get wet!
1 p.m. Nature Frames. Join Ranger Aaron at the Playground Picnic Area to build your very own nature picture frame. Supplies will be provided.
2 p.m. Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals found along the way. Those attending should bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
5 p.m. Owl’t and About! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Eastern screech owl, Bobbie, at the CCC Museum beside the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
8:30 p.m. Campfire. Meet Ranger Josh and Aaron behind cabins 5 and 6 at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games and stories.
Sunday, Aug. 2
11 a.m. Pine Cone Bird Feeders. Join Ranger Josh at shelter 1 to make a fun snack for the birds to enjoy at home. This craft should be messy and will contain peanut butter.
2 p.m. Nature Discovery Hunt. Meet at the playground for a fun scavenger hunt in nature. Bring water and appropriate shoes.
4 p.m. Nature Puppets. (Meet at shelter 1) Ever want to take home a park animal? Well, you can when you meet Ranger Josh to make a paper bag critter puppet that can be fed. The park will bring the supplies; participants will bring the creativity.
6 p.m. Cumberland Mountain History Walk. Meet Ranger Josh at the Park Office to take a tour exploring the rich history of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Monday, Aug. 3
10 p.m. Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals we find along the way. Bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
Noon. Nature Frames. Join Ranger Josh at shelter 2 to build a nature picture frame. Supplies will be provided.
1 p.m. Paint a Park. Accompany Ranger Josh at shelter 2 to observe nature. Then capture that scene in a painting of your own design.
2 p.m. Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident corn snake at the Playground Picnic Area. The life history of snakes, non-venomous vs venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes will be discussed.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. Short Pioneer Loop Hike. Join Ranger Aaron at the Boat Dock for a 2-mile hike around the Short Pioneer Loop. Participants will dive into early settler history and how they utilized the forests’ bounty. Bring sturdy shoes, water, bug spray and a sense of adventure.
1 p.m. Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident corn snake at the Playground Picnic Area. The life history of snakes, non-venomous vs venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes will be discussed.
3 p.m. What’s Upcycle? Meet Ranger Aaron at the Restaurant Terrace to hear about upcycling and make seed starters.
5 p.m. Create a Lure. Join Ranger Aaron at Shelter 4 to create bottle cap lures.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. Hear Owl About It! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Aaron and the park’s resident barred owl, Mckenzie, at the CCC Museum beside the restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls in the night.
Noon. Nature Jeopardy. Meet Ranger Aaron at the CCC Museum to play Park Jeopardy. Topics to be included are park history, animals and more.
2 p.m. Tennessee Mammals Up Close. Meet Ranger Aaron to discover what mammals live in Cumberland Countians’ backyard. Pets and bones of local animals will be used.
5 p.m. Pokemon GO Hike Join Ranger Aaron at the Park Office to travel along Byrd Lake playing Pokemon GO! Participants will also become naturalists and create their own Poké entry.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Noon. Sand Art. It’s a bird ... it’s a plane ... it’s a Sandhill Crane! Create a piece of art with each sand grain! Join Ranger Josh at shelter 1 to create a piece of art.
1 p.m. Survival Line. Join Ranger Aaron at shelter 4 as to build survival fishing lines and test them out along the shore of Byrd Lake.
2 p.m. Totally OWLsome. Join Ranger Josh and resident barred owl McKenzie at the CCC Museum beside the restaurant to learn about these cryptic creatures. Participants will also discuss owl ecosystem services, myths, and adaptations that made these birds excel at night hunting.
3 p.m. Nature Frames. Join Ranger Aaron at the Playground Picnic Area to build a nature picture frame. Supplies will be provided.
4 p.m. Cumberland Mountain History Walk! Meet Ranger Josh at the Park Office to take a tour exploring the rich history of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
5 p.m. Scat Happens. Join Ranger Aaron at the Playground Picnic Area to hear how to identify animals by their poop.
6 p.m. Hunting for Mammoth. Participants will meet Ranger Josh at the ball park by shelter 1 to test their mettle with the ancient weapon, the atlatl.
8:30 p.m. Frog Hunt Meet Ranger Aaron at the Park Office to hike along Byrd Lake Trail and hear how to identify frogs and toads by sight and sound.
Friday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. Wildlife Ambassadors Meet Ranger Aaron at the aviary to hear the stories of wildlife ambassadors. Discussion will include how to handle the animals and conservation efforts for each species.
Noon. Peculiar Pollinators. Meet Ranger Aaron at the Restaurant Terrace to hear about the peculiar lives pollinators lead. Participants will make their own butterflies and hear how to protect pollinators.
1 p.m. Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals we find along the way.
2 p.m. Meet a Ranger. Ever wonder what it takes to become a park ranger or what the job entails? Join Ranger Aaron at the CCC Museum to hear all about it.
3 p.m. Owl Up in Yo Business. How wise is an owl? Meet the park’s resident barn owl, Petri, at the CCC Museum beside the restaurant to hear more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
4 p.m. Nature Puppets. (Meet at shelter 1) Ever want to take home a park animal? Well, you can when you meet Ranger Josh to make a paper bag critter puppet that can be fed. The park will bring the supplies; participants will bring the creativity.
8:30 p.m. Owl Prowl with Ranger Powell. Join Rangers Josh and Aaron over at the park office to explore the mystery of the night’s fiercest predators. Those attending should bring flashlights and appropriate shoes.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Noon. Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals found along the way. Those attending should bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
1 p.m. Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident corn snake at the Playground Picnic Area. The life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes will be discussed.
2 p.m. Creek Critter. Meet Rangers Josh and Aaron at the Shelter 2 Tennis Court. Participants will get their feet wet and assess the health of area streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Go prepared to get wet!
3:30 p.m. And OWL Always Love You! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident great horned owl, Chomper, at the CCC Museum beside the restaurant to hear more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
6 p.m. Bats, Bugs, Blight, Oh My! Meet Ranger Aaron at Shelter 1 to hear about the bats of Tennessee and how they benefit people and conservation issues.
8:30 p.m. Campfire Meet Ranger Josh and Aaron behind cabins 5 and 6 at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games and stories.
