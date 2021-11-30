The Annual Hospice Auxiliary Holiday Ball is canceled once again due to the continued COVID-19 environment. This marks the second year the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary has had to cancel its major fundraising event for Hospice of Cumberland County, according to Sherry Koch and Pam Edwards, Holiday Ball Co-Chairs.
If you would like to make a donation to help fundraising, it can be mailed to Cumberland House Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1943, Crossville, TN 38558 and please note Holiday Ball in the memo line.
All monies raised by the auxiliary are used to support Cumberland House, a six-bed hospice residential facility in Crossville which accommodates all persons without consideration of their ability to pay. Cumberland House also provides respite care for loved ones of patients receiving Hospice home care. Your donation would be graciously and humbly appreciated and a tax receipt will be sent to you for your records.
