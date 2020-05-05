The Plateau Corvette Club’s meeting on Thursday, May 7, has been canceled.
All other club events for May have also been canceled. The next scheduled meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in Crossville Outlet Center meeting room 112.
Corvette owners meet and plan events to enjoy with their Corvettes.
The annual Cruisin’ into Summer Car show and Cruise In in Fairfield Glade, planned for June 13, has been postponed.
Visit plateaucorvetteclub.com, the club’s Facebook or email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for more information.
