Join local talent for a special Christmas event Dec. 4 at the Palace Theatre and support the Salvation Army.
Proceeds from this event will support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
Musical acts include Kristen Neely, Dennis Donald, the Perryman Sisters, Rich Peterson, Terri Utsey, Anthony Woolbright, Andy Vaughn, Henry Hunnicutt and Judy Fistler.
If you can’t make the show, you can still support the holiday family relief efforts of the Salvation Army through their registry at shorturl.at/hjwG9.
Tickets are $15 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
