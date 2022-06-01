The Art Circle Public Library invites kids ages birth to 11 to join its 2022 Children’s Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities.
A Teen Summer Reading program will kick off June 2 at 4 p.m. This program is open to teens 12 to 18.
Until July 21, the library will offer a variety of activities for kids, including special entertainment, crafts, science sessions and more.
The reading club asks all participants to read or listen for at least 20 minutes each day.
Special events include:
June 2, 2 p.m.: Ventriloquist Barry Mitchell puppet show with Sam, the ocean’s funniest sea turtle
June 6, 1 or 2 p.m.: Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty
June 6, 1 or 2 p.m.: Science Mondays with Mr. Brian, ages 7-11
June 7, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
June 10, Noon-1:30 p.m.: Science Fridays with Mr. Brian, ages 7-11
June 10, 7-9 p.m.: Traveling Science Show, Tansi Outdoor Pool, ages 7-11
June 13, 2-3 p.m.: Traveling Science Show, Rocky Top 10 Cinema, ages 7-11
June 14, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
June 16, 2 p.m.: Magic Mr. Nick’s Dinosaur Crew
June 20, 1 or 2 p.m.: Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty
June 20, 1 or 2 p.m.: Science Mondays with Mr. Brian, ages 7-11
June 21, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
June 23, 2 p.m.: Nocturnal Animals
June 28, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
July 5, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
July 7, 2 p.m.: Mr. Bond’s Science Guys
July 8, 7-9 p.m.: Traveling Science Show, Tansi Outdoor Pool, ages 7-11
July 11, 1 or 2 p.m.: Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty
July 11, 1 or 2 p.m.: Science Mondays with Mr. Brian, ages 7-11
July 12, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
July 14, 2 p.m.: Captain Tom Mason and Sage O’Silver
July 15, Noon-1:30 p.m.: Science Fridays with Mr. Brian, ages 7-11
July 19, 10 a.m.: Summer KidBits with Miss Patty, ages birth to 6 years
The program concludes with a special celebration July 21 at the Garrison Park Splash Pad, set for 9-11 a.m. Wear clothing that’s OK to get wet and bring a towel and sunscreen. Prizes will be awarded to those who read the most minutes during the summer.
The ACPL Children’s Summer Reading Program is made possible with support from the Friends of the Art Circle Public Library, Art Circle Ladies, Art Circle Library Foundation, Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Share Program, Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Hometown Help Program and Save the Children Summer Reading Challenge Grant.
Special programs are held at the Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St., unless otherwise specified.
Children age 11 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver while visiting the library and at all programs.
Early registration continues through May 31. Many of the programs also require pre-registration to ensure enough supplies and materials.
For more information, call the library at 931-484-6790.
