The Wharton Association Book Sale is open from 9 a.m.–noon every Saturday through Dec. 18.
Choose from a vast selection of over 8,000 titles, with all books just $1 and children’s and young adult books 50 cents or even less.
The sale is taking place in the “Blue Barn,” located on the corner of Main St. and W. Lake Rd. just beyond the new Uplands Wellness Center on W. Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill.
Proceeds from the Wharton Association sale provide scholarships for area students.
Book categories include fiction, mysteries, biographies, poetry, drama, writing and publishing, anthologies, reference, science, math, computer tech, art, photography, music, hobbies & handicrafts, history, politics and current events, gardening, birds & wildlife, pets, environment, psychology. sociology, philosophy, education, cooking, diet & nutrition, health, travel & adventure, religion, spirituality and inspiration. There are even free books and magazines offered, including hobby and craft how-to series in sewing, weaving, knitting, crocheting and woodworking.
“The sale is much more than an excellent way to recycle paper,” according to one of the many volunteers who have spent months sorting and categorizing the books.
“It’s a wonderful way to re-share ideas, knowledge and pure enjoyment. And there’s nothing better than settling down with a good book in your hands instead of sitting in front of a cold blue computer screen!”
