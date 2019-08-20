Wednesday, Aug. 21
Cub Scout signups
South Cumberland Elementary School
3536 Lantana Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
423-972-0750
Angel Falls Overlook hike
Meet at Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Comedian Jody Kerns
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
$15/person, $25/couple
931-202-2989
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Understanding Immigration Issues
with former Border Patrol Agent
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Friday, Aug. 23
Fair Pageants
Ages 5-12 and 60 and older
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-248-1988
CCHS vs. Scott High
Football
Scott High School
Huntsville
6:30 p.m.
SMHS vs. Grace Christian
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
Butterfly workshop
Roane State Cumberland
County Campus
2567 Cook Rd.
11 a.m.
Dinner and bingo
Thunderbird Recreation Center
at Lake Tansi
5-8 p.m.
Bring a dish to share
931-788-6721
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
Registration required
1-800-801-0044
Matthew Hickey
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Delnora Reed
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Drew Robbins
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
8-10 p.m.
140 N. Main St.
931-456-2739
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 24
UglyDolls [PG]
Lake Tansi Beach
8-10 p.m.
Jesse Toler’s Motorcycle Extravaganza
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
$10/adults; free/ages 12 and younger
931-210-6607
Burnt Mill Bridge hike
Meet at Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Fair Pretty Baby Contests
Ages birth-4
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
9:30 a.m.
931-484-2663 or 931-484-2926
Ms. Amazing Fair Pageant
Special-needs women 16 and older
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
4 p.m.
Fair Mother/Daughter Pageant
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-248-1988
Junior Fairest of the Fair Pageant
Ages 13-15
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-248-1988
Fairest of the Fair Pageant
Ages 16-20
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
931-248-1988
Beginning Beaded Necklace
with Wire-Wrapped Pendant
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25 plus $5 materials fee
931-210-5599
Iris-folded Christmas cards
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$20; bring scissors and glue
931-210-5599
Jake Hoot
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 25
Jesse Toler’s Motorcycle Extravaganza
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$10/adults; free/ages 12 and younger
931-210-6607
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway opens at 5 p.m.
Exhibits, market sale and demonstrations
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
Phil Dirt and the Dozers
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7:30 p.m.
Free with fair admission
931-484-9454
Technology Class
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
1-3 p.m.
$20
931-484-3722
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
The Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Special Needs Day
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.
931-484-9454
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway opens at 5 p.m.
Exhibits, demonstrations, junior gilt show, truck pull
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
WCTE New Member Welcome
and Beer Pairing
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
$5/month pledge to WCTE/PBS
931-528-2222
Seven Days in Entebbe [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Fabric Art Greeting Cards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$30/members; $35/guests; $5 materials
931-707-7249
Fall Gardeners Festival
Plateau Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Senior Citizen Day
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-9454
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway opens at 5 p.m.
Exhibits, pet show, demonstrations, gospel entertainment
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
Fall Gardeners’ Festival
Plateau Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free admission
Cumberland Wood Turners
1432 War Eagle Dr., Lake Tansi
6 p.m.
931-707-9959 or 812-881-0761
Pianist Holly Tupper
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Blue Heron Loop hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$8 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Aug. 29
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway opens at 5 p.m.
Exhibits, demonstrations, junior sheep show, monster truck show
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
Safety Day
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
Is My Social Security Taxable?
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
noon-1 p.m.
Registration required
931-484-6790
Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
2-4 p.m.
$45/members, $50/guests
931-707-7249
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Friday, Aug. 30
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway opens at 5 p.m.
Exhibits, ice cream demonstrations, junior meat goat, horse and mule show
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
Labor Day Fun
Fairfield Glade
1-8 p.m.
St. George pontoon cruises 1&5 p.m.
Dartmoor pontoon cruises 4-8 p.m.
931-484-3722
Ralph Breaks the Internet [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-7 p.m.
931-484-6790
Bill Whyte
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
SMHS vs. Coalfield
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
CCHS vs. White County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 31
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Midway opens at noon
Exhibits, 4-H Chick Chain, farm olympics, open beef show, ice cream demonstration
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
Ted Monday Dixie Highway Band
and Memory Road
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
7 p.m.
Free with fair admission
931-484-9454
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 1
Cumberland County Fair
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
1-10 p.m.
Midway opens at 2 p.m.
$5/each; free/4 and younger
Additional charges for midway
931-484-9454
Cumberland Jazz Collective
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Blues Smorgasbord art class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-707-7249
Grandview Pickers
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Sept. 5
Taste of Crossville
Downtown Crossville
6-8 p.m.
$20
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 6
Paul Cicero
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Crossville’s Got Talent auditions
Fair Park Senior Center
1433 Livingston Rd.
5 p.m.
Preregistration required
931-248-2487
Confederate Railroad
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$45-$60
931-484-6133
Fun and Wine Friday
art reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
CCHS vs. Livingston
Football
Livingston Academy
7 p.m.
SMHS vs. DeKalb County
Football
DeKalb County High School
Smithville
7 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 7
Discover Scuba
Cumberland Mountain State Park pool
24 Office Dr.
Ages 12 and older
1 p.m.
$65
931-484-6138 or 1-800-250-8618
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 8
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Model Railroad Club
Crossville Outlet Center
Events Center
Genesis Rd.
6 p.m.
Drone training
Roane State Cumberland County Campus
2567 Cook Rd.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Continues through Sept. 13
$1,495
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Wild Blue Yonder
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Wednesday, Sept. 11
United Fund barbecue baked potato kickoff
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Courthouse lawn
$7
931-484-4082 to place order
Chris Burch
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
140 N. Main St.
931-456-2739
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Sept. 12
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 13
SMHS vs. CAK
Football
Christian Academy of Knoxville
6:30 p.m.
CCHS vs. Clay County
Football
Clay County High School
Celina
7 p.m.
Chuck Elliott Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Jerry Boonstra
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Leaf Festival and Cruise In
Lake Tansi
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-1280
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 14
Fairfield Glade Music Festival
The Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
12:30 p.m.
$10 in advance, $15 at gate
931-210-0543
Cumberland Wood Turners
hands-on workshop
1432 War Eagle Dr., Lake Tansi
931-707-9959 or 812-881-0761
Moonlight kayaking
Byrd Lake at
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
8:30 p.m.
$10; registration required
931-484-6138 or 1-800-250-8618
Gone With the Wind [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
1-4 p.m.
Free; donations accepted
865-548-5487
Lake Tansi Leaf Festival
and Cruise In
Thunderbird Recreation Center
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-1280
Dotted Beach Landscape
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 15
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Show and Tell artwork review session
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Movies, Musicals and Marches
Cumberland County Community Band
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7-9 p.m.
315-559-1740
The Great DuBois
Two-Person Circus Show
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30-9 p.m.
$25/adults, $12.50 children
931-484-5000
David Ball
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$45-$55
931-484-6133
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 20
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Courthouse
Downtown Crossville
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-4565
The Dennis Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$12
931-484-6133
Billy Kemp
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
CCHS vs. Macon County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 21
Homesteads Apple Festival
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
at Hwys. 127 and 68
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/ages 10 and younger
931-456-9663 or 931-210-8210
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 22
Homesteads Apple Festival
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
at Hwys. 127 and 68
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5/adults, free/ages 10 and younger
931-456-9663 or 931-210-8210
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Westwend
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Sept. 26
AARP Driver Safety
Christ Lutheran Church
481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade
noon-4 p.m.
First of two sessions
$15/members, $20/guests
Preregistration required
931-456-1549
Painting a flower with acrylics class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$50 plus $5 materials fee
931-707-7249
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 27
AARP Driver Safety
Christ Lutheran Church
481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Second of two sessions
$15/members, $20/guests
Preregistration required
931-456-1549
Crossville’s Got Talent
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10
931-248-2487
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
SMHS vs. Kingston
Football
Roane County High School
Kingston
6:30 p.m.
CCHS vs. Walker Valley
Football
Walker Valley High School
Cleveland
6:30 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 28
United Fund variety show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Crossville Airport fly-in and open house
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-5278
Rat Run on the Mountain car show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Noon-4 p.m.
$1/person
931-200-5070
Loop the Lake Run
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
7:30 a.m.-noon
$25/early sign-up, $30 race day
931-200-2741
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 29
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
