Wednesday, Aug. 14

Build Your Own 3D Printer

Cumberland Business Incubator

Roane State Cumberland County Campus

2569 Cook Rd.

4-7 p.m.; continues Aug. 15-16

$250

931-456-4910

 

Felicia Keys

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Melissa Plett

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

140 N. Main St.

931-456-2739

 

Pickett State Park hike

Meet at Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Creekwood Mini Golf 

Tournament

Druid Hills at

Fairfield Glade

3-5 p.m weather permitting

931-459-2184

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Aug. 15

Build Your Own 3D Printer

Cumberland Business Incubator

Roane State Cumberland County Campus

2569 Cook Rd.

4-7 p.m.; continues Aug. 16

$250

931-456-4910

 

Tennessee Trails Association

Plateau Chapter meeting

Crossville United Methodist

Church Annex

69 Neecham St.

5 p.m.; bring a dinner

941-716-3620

 

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Aug. 16

Build Your Own 3D Printer

Cumberland Business Incubator

Roane State Cumberland County Campus

2569 Cook Rd.

4-7 p.m.; continues Aug. 16

$250

931-456-4910

 

Greeting card creating workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Christmas Greeting Cards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-3 p.m.

$20/members, $25/guests

931-707-7249

 

Elks Hoop Shoot fundraising dinner

Elks Lodge 2751

1145 Genesis Rd.

4-7 p.m.

$8

 

Jason Howard

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Memory Road

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Lonnie Spiker

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Jubal

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-10 p.m.

140 N. Main St.

931-456-2739

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 17

Salvation Army Cruise-in for Kids

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

$10; free for ages 12 and younger

931-788-3414 or 931-200-7709

 

Wine and paint class

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

2-5 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

United Fund Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Course

1-6 p.m.

$240/foursome

931-484-4082

 

Fluid art class

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Aug. 18

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 19

Little Russell Band

Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5-8 p.m. 

Free

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3 p.m. intermediate

3-4 p.m. beginners

931-484-6790

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Book and Author Event

with Ruby Pruett

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-2:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Yogi Bear [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

At Eternity’s Gate [PG-13]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Cub Scout signups

South Cumberland Elementary School

3536 Lantana Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

423-972-0750

 

Angel Falls Overlook hike

Meet at Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Comedian Jody Kerns

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6:30-9:30 p.m.

$15/person, $25/couple

931-202-2989

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10-11 a.m.

931-248-6148

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 22

Understanding Immigration Issues

with former Border Patrol Agent

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Friday, Aug. 23

Fair Pageants

Ages 5-12 and 60 and older

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

CCHS vs. Scott High

Football

Scott High School

Huntsville

6:30 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Grace Christian

Football

Stone Memorial High School

7 p.m.

 

Butterfly workshop

Roane State Cumberland

County Campus

2567 Cook Rd.

11 a.m.

 

Dinner and bingo

Thunderbird Recreation Center

at Lake Tansi

5-8 p.m.

Bring a dish to share

931-788-6721

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St. 

1-4 p.m.

Registration required

1-800-801-0044

 

Matthew Hickey

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Delnora Reed

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Drew Robbins

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

8-10 p.m.

140 N. Main St.

931-456-2739

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 24

UglyDolls [PG]

Lake Tansi Beach

8-10 p.m.

 

Jesse Toler’s Motorcycle Extravaganza

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

$10/adults; free/ages 12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Burnt Mill Bridge hike

Meet at Cracker Barrel

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Fair Pretty Baby Contests

Ages birth-4

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

9:30 a.m.

931-484-2663 or 931-484-2926

 

Ms. Amazing Fair Pageant

Special-needs women 16 and older

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

4 p.m.

 

Fair Mother/Daughter Pageant

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Junior Fairest of the Fair Pageant

Ages 13-15

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Fairest of the Fair Pageant

Ages 16-20

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

8 p.m.

931-248-1988

 

Beginning Beaded Necklace

with Wire-Wrapped Pendant

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$25 plus $5 materials fee

931-210-5599

 

Iris-folded Christmas cards

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3 p.m.

$20; bring scissors and glue

931-210-5599

 

Jake Hoot

Spike’s Sports Grille 

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Aug. 25

Jesse Toler’s Motorcycle Extravaganza

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$10/adults; free/ages 12 and younger

931-210-6607

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Aug. 26

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway opens at 5 p.m.

Exhibits, market sale and demonstrations

$5/each; free/4 and younger

Additional charges for midway

931-484-9454

 

Phil Dirt and the Dozers

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7:30 p.m.

Free with fair admission

931-484-9454

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3 p.m. intermediate

3-4 p.m. beginners

931-484-6790

 

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

5-8 p.m. 

Free

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Special Needs Day

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.

931-484-9454

 

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway opens at 5 p.m.

Exhibits, demonstrations, junior gilt show, truck pull

$5/each; free/4 and younger

Additional charges for midway

931-484-9454

 

WCTE New Member Welcome

and Beer Pairing

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

$5/month pledge to WCTE/PBS

931-528-2222

 

Seven Days in Entebbe [PG-13]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Fabric Art Greeting Cards

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$30/members; $35/guests; $5 materials

931-707-7249

 

Fall Gardeners Festival

Plateau Research and Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Melissa Ellis

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Senior Citizen Day

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-9454

 

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway opens at 5 p.m.

Exhibits, pet show, demonstrations, gospel entertainment

$5/each; free/4 and younger

Additional charges for midway

931-484-9454

 

Pianist Holly Tupper

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Blue Heron Loop hike

Meet at Crossville Outlet Center

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$8 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Life Drawing 

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Wine and Cheese Cruise

St. George Marina

Fairfield Glade

4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

$17

931-484-3720

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Farmers Market

At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Aug. 29

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway opens at 5 p.m.

Exhibits, demonstrations, junior sheep show, monster truck show

$5/each; free/4 and younger

Additional charges for midway

931-484-9454

 

Safety Day

The Square (at Peavine and Stonehenge) in Fairfield Glade

Free event

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

Is My Social Security Taxable?

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

noon-1 p.m.

Registration required

931-484-6790

 

Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

2-4 p.m.

$45/members, $50/guests

931-707-7249

 

Family Pool Party

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m. weather permitting

931-484-3787

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Water Aerobics

Druid Hills Pool

445 Lakeview Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Friday, Aug. 30

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway opens at 5 p.m.

Exhibits, ice cream demonstrations, junior meat goat, horse and mule show

$5/each; free/4 and younger

Additional charges for midway

931-484-9454

 

Ralph Breaks the Internet [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-7 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Bill Whyte

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

SMHS vs. Coalfield

Football

Stone Memorial High School

7 p.m.

 

CCHS vs. White County

Football

Cumberland County High School

7 p.m.

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Aug. 31

Cumberland County Fair

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway opens at noon

Exhibits, 4-H Chick Chain, farm olympics, open beef show, ice cream demonstration

$5/each; free/4 and younger

Additional charges for midway

931-484-9454

 

Ted Monday Dixie Highway Band

and Memory Road

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

7 p.m.

Free with fair admission

931-484-9454

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

