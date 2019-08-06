Wednesday, Aug. 7
Bill Harris history tour
Meet at Tractor Supply Co.
for 8 a.m. carpool
Lunch will be at a restaurant
$5 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Three Good-Looking Guys
Barbershop Quartet
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
931-484-6790
Printmaking
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7-9
$60/member, $75/guest
931-707-7249
Children’s Summer Art
Mono Prints
for ages 6-12
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-2:30 p.m.
Free
Registration required
931-707-7249
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Creekwood Mini Golf
Tournament
Druid Hills at
Fairfield Glade
3-5 p.m weather permitting
931-459-2184
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Aug. 8
Community Summer Bash
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
931-484-7416
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Aug. 9
Melissa Ellis
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Jeff Lane
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Community Summer Bash
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
931-484-7416
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 10
Family Day
Head of Sequatchie
Off Old Hwy. 28
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
423-533-2928 or 423-566-2229
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-484-6790
Discover Scuba
Cumberland Mountain State Park pool
3-8 p.m.
$40
Space is limited; registration required
Dotted Flower Garden on Canvas
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Def Leprechauns
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Wilburn and Wilburn Plus the Inspirations
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20
931-484-6133
Community Summer Bash
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Rd.
931-484-7416
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 11
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Family Games Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Christmas Greeting Card-Creating Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
$5
931-484-6790
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
FoxFire NewGrass Band
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Fabric Snowflake-Creating Workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
On the Basis of Sex [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Kids Club Adventures
Fairfield Glade Community Center Club
9 a.m.-noon
$10 per child
931-484-3722 for reservations
Young Fables
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Build Your Own 3D Printer
Cumberland Business Incubator
Roane State Cumberland County Campus
2569 Cook Rd.
4-7 p.m.; continues Aug. 15-16
$250
931-456-4910
Felicia Keys
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Pickett State Park hike
Meet at Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Creekwood Mini Golf
Tournament
Druid Hills at
Fairfield Glade
3-5 p.m weather permitting
931-459-2184
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Aug. 15
Build Your Own 3D Printer
Cumberland Business Incubator
Roane State Cumberland County Campus
2569 Cook Rd.
4-7 p.m.; continues Aug. 16
$250
931-456-4910
Tennessee Trails Association
Plateau Chapter meeting
Crossville United Methodist
Church Annex
69 Neecham St.
5 p.m.; bring a dinner
941-716-3620
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Aug. 16
Build Your Own 3D Printer
Cumberland Business Incubator
Roane State Cumberland County Campus
2569 Cook Rd.
4-7 p.m.; continues Aug. 16
$250
931-456-4910
Greeting card creating workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
931-484-6790
Christmas Greeting Cards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-3 p.m.
$20/members, $25/guests
931-707-7249
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Memory Road
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Lonnie Spiker
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 17
United Fund Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Course
1-6 p.m.
$240/foursome
931-484-4082
Fluid art class
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 18
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Little Russell Band
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Book and Author Event
with Ruby Pruett
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-2:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Yogi Bear [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
At Eternity’s Gate [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Angel Falls Overlook hike
Meet at Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Comedian Jody Kerns
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
$15/person, $25/couple
931-202-2989
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10-11 a.m.
931-248-6148
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Understanding Immigration Issues
with former Border Patrol Agent
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Friday, Aug. 23
Fair Pageants
Ages 5-12 and 60 and older
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-248-1988
CCHS vs. Scott High
Football
Scott High School
Huntsville
6:30 p.m.
SMHS vs. Grace Christian
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
Registration required
1-800-801-0044
Matthew Hickey
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Delnora Reed
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 24
Burnt Mill Bridge hike
Meet at Cracker Barrel
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Fair Pretty Baby Contests
Ages birth-4
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
9:30 a.m.
Ms. Amazing Fair Pageant
Special-needs women 16 and older
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
4 p.m.
Fair Mother/Daughter Pageant
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-248-1988
Junior Fairest of the Fair Pageant
Ages 13-15
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
931-248-1988
Fairest of the Fair Pageant
Ages 16-20
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
8 p.m.
931-248-1988
Beginning Beaded Necklace
with Wire-Wrapped Pendant
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$25 plus $5 materials fee
931-210-5599
Iris-folded Christmas cards
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3 p.m.
$20; bring scissors and glue
931-210-5599
Jake Hoot
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Aug. 25
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
5-8 p.m.
Free
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Seven Days in Entebbe [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.
931-484-6790
Fabric Art Greeting Cards
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$30/members; $35/guests; $5 materials
931-707-7249
Fall Gardeners Festival
Plateau Research and Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Melissa Ellis
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Pianist Holly Tupper
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Blue Heron Loop hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$8 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Wine and Cheese Cruise
St. George Marina
Fairfield Glade
4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
$17
931-484-3720
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
At Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Aug. 29
Is My Social Security Taxable?
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
noon-1 p.m.
Registration required
931-484-6790
Digital Painting: The Mystery Solved
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
2-4 p.m.
$45/members, $50/guests
931-707-7249
Family Pool Party
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m. weather permitting
931-484-3787
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Water Aerobics
Druid Hills Pool
445 Lakeview Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Friday, Aug. 30
Ralph Breaks the Internet [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-7 p.m.
931-484-6790
Bill Whyte
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
SMHS vs. Coalfield
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
CCHS vs. White County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Aug. 31
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
