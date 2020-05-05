In keeping with coronavirus social distancing guidelines, the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s April meeting was conducted virtually.
In other words, members did not go to Plateau Creative Arts Center; instead, they attended the meeting from their own homes using Zoom. Art Guild computer committee member John Hufford helped members set up their devices in order to participate in the meeting.
President Deanna Magdich conducted the meeting from the Arts Center studio with John Hufford facilitating ARTiE, the interactive video system, where he was able to post documents on the screen for members to view and discuss in real time.
The meeting was a virtual success (no pun intended); however, members hope to be able to gather at the Arts Center in the near future.
The home of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, Plateau Creative Arts Center will reopen May 1 with limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. The hours will be kept through May 15.
Starting May 16, normal hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. will resume.
Because it will be difficult to maintain social distancing inside the Arts Center, the May reception originally scheduled for May 8 has been canceled. The good news, though, is there are beautiful, winning art pieces produced by high school students throughout the entire month of May. Ribbons will be hung on these pieces.
Winners were chosen by the public during the display at the Art Circle Public Library. The public is encouraged to go into the Arts Center to see how really talented area students are.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
View the Guild’s Facebook page or visit artguildfairfieldglade.net/index.html for current information.
