Art Circle Public Library is proud to have been part of the inaugural concert of the Glade Dixieland Band, who made their debut June 1 in the Cumberland Room.
Great New Books
The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz. This saga of the New York City-based Oppenheimer family begins with the meeting of Salo and Johanna Oppenheimer under less-than-ideal circumstances, leading to a strange marriage more of convenience than of love. Johanna struggles with infertility but later manages to have triplets—Lewyn, Sally and Harrison—through in vitro fertilization. The triplets are not close, and the siblings work progressively harder to get away from the family. Johanna’s longing for a happy family leads her to conceive a fourth child, Phoebe. But does the arrival of the latecomer yield the results Johanna hoped for? The author touches on the themes of religion, the infidelity of Salo, wealth and deceptions over the years, as well as, eventually, the grown Phoebe’s hopes to reunite all of them into a real family.
Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution by Eric Jay Dolin. After distinguishing between privateers and pirates (often merely lawless, ruthless thieves), the author deftly defends and demonstrates the crucial impact of American privateering on the Revolutionary war effort. Individual colonies and Congress awarded permission to private ship-owners, authorizing their crews (with restrictions) to seize British mercantile and naval ships. “Prize” ships and their contents were sold. Privateer ship-owners, investors and crews split the profits. Captured crews were generally treated as prisoners of war. Primary and secondary sources support Dolin’s detailed description of the vicissitudes of this controversial, prevalent, extremely risky yet lucrative practice. Privateering filled gaps in American military efforts, inspiring hope and perseverance; boosted local economies; secured vital military and commercial supplies and hard currency; impaired British trade and strained the British navy; increased, with French cooperation, enmity between France and Britain, drawing France into the war. Nonetheless, it limited the number of recruits for the Continental armed forces, prompted brutal British retaliation against coastal colonial towns and caused thousands of captured privateersmen to languish and die on hellish British prison ships.
The Favor by Nora Murphy
Leah and McKenna have never met, though their lives run on parallel tracks; they’re both wealthy and successful women. But as Leah drives past McKenna’s house one night, she immediately understands that McKenna has the same problem she has—they’re both trapped in marriages with husbands who aren’t as they seem. Eventually, Leah will intervene in McKenna’s life with explosive results. Enjoy this debut novel.
Yerba Buena by Nina Lacour. Sara Foster flees home at age 16 and eventually ends up as a popular (if slightly mysterious) bartender at the Los Angeles restaurant Yerba Buena. When directionless undergraduate Emilie Dubois takes a job arranging flowers at the restaurant, the connection between her and Sara sizzles. But can love conquer all, including the troublesome past? A first adult novel from Printz Award-winning YA author.
Library Laugh I
Why are sheep anxious at night? Because so many people are counting on them.
Stingy Schobel Says
One of the most powerful spices that can be used for purposes other than cooking is cinnamon.
To remove odors from the air in your home, boil a few sticks of cinnamon in water and let it simmer for about 30 minutes.
The active ingredient in cinnamon —cinnamaldehyde, which gives the spice its flavor and scent— attaches to odor molecules in the air and naturally neutralizes them.
Instead of masking the smell of last night’s fish or a burnt casserole, cinnamon actually helps to give your home the scent of pure clean, absolutely nothing.
Libraries=Information
Outdoor lighting in your garden can create an enchanting paradise at nighttime, but it’s also very disconcerting to nocturnal creatures, who can get confused by the ambient light.
If you must have lights, opt for solar-powered lanterns that cast a soft glow when the sun sets and will automatically turn off when the internal rechargeable battery is used up. Or put your outdoor lights on a timer so they’ll automatically turn off at a regular hour. By keeping your yard as dark as possible, you’ll create an environment perfect for giving many wild animals a safe, comfortable and protected place to call home.
There’s some misleading information that a spoiled wine (like an open bottle of wine that’s gone bad) can be used as a fertilizer for plants, since it’s technically made from fermented organic grapes.
But hold off on giving a glass or two to your plants: Wine still has alcohol in it, and alcohol is a known herbicide that can dry out a plant. On top of that, the wine can be spoiled and start to turn into vinegar, which is also an herbicide.
So skip that hack and instead pour old wine on top of your compost pile, where it will have a chance to help decompose and turn your table scraps and garden waste into beneficial mulch.
Library Laugh II
What did the Mountaineer name his son? Cliff.
