The Library is proud to exhibit the photography of Glenn Kirkwood through the month of December. Glenn captures the beauty that he experiences visually for others to view through his work. His areas of expertise include wildlife, landscape, abstract, and black and white photography. He has been written up in Birds & Blooms magazine and has been featured in numerous newspaper articles and websites. Come and enjoy the exquisiteness of his work.
The Christmas season has arrived and the Library is proud to kick off December with two concerts this week. The cast from Plaid Tidings will appear in the Cumberland Meeting Room tomorrow at noon, while the T3 Glee Choir will sing from the Carol Darling Room Balcony on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon. Both of these concerts are brought to you by the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Sharpe’s Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815 by Bernard Cornwell. The latest Richard Sharpe novel, the first new one in nearly 15 years, is set just after the Battle of Waterloo. The war against Napoleon might be over, but the Duke of Wellington is afraid a new enemy is looming on the horizon--la Fraternite, a group of Bonaparte loyalists apparently poised to carry out a plot to assassinate the “princes of Europe” and catapult Napoleon back to power throughout the continent. Sharpe’s mission: to take a small group of skilled men, locate la Fraternite, and kill them all. But soon he’s the target of a clever and highly skilled assassin. It’s a lot of fun to see Sharpe in Paris, trying to find a group of murderers while evading a killer. As usual, this is historical fiction on a grand scale, a period piece thriller that will enrapture fans of the long-running series. Sharpe stays true to his down-and-dirty roots, and Cornwell steps back into Sharpe’s world as though he never left it.
The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale. Delphine, Lindsay, and Margaux danced together at the Paris Opera Ballet until Delphine departed for St. Petersburg for a brighter career, carrying with her a secret that could hurt her two friends. After 14 years, she’s back to choreograph, hoping to repair her frayed bond with Lindsay and Margaux but surprised to learn how much her old world has changed.
A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw. Famed for his ability to locate people who have vanished, Travis Wren traces missing children’s author Maggie St. James to Pastoral, a community so secluded that people think it no longer exists. He promptly vanishes himself, his abandoned truck found years later by a member of the community, and the community’s corrosive secrets start emerging.
Garbo by Robert Gottlieb. “More than any other star,” Greta Garbo “invaded the subconscious of the audience,” writes veteran editor Gottlieb in this searching and sensitive portrait of the actor. Though “only the camera knew” what went on behind her “amazing eyes,” Gottlieb follows Garbo from her impoverished Swedish childhood (during which she frequented soup kitchens) through to her beginnings in film and her remarkable career as an MGM star. He covers her life out of the spotlight, too, including her reclusive nature (“When she died, there was plentiful evidence of how ordinary and how dull the real woman had been,” wrote critic David Thomson), cross-dressing (which she’d “always enjoyed”), and art collecting (within a month of getting into it, she bought three Renoirs). Garbo’s life was full of contradictions, Gottlieb writes: she “insisted on being independent” yet lived mostly under the thumb of MGM, and called America home yet had “no connection to it.”
It may not be the most attractive bit of home decor, but applying a clear plastic film over your windows and sliding glass doors can help insulate them and reduce your heating bill in the cool winter months. If you’d rather not coat your main windows with this film because it isn’t aesthetically pleasing to you, consider applying it to windows in little-seen or rarely used rooms. You can reduce your heating bill by as much as 14% by doing this, and the film is a cinch to install.
Signs of hearing loss you shouldn’t ignore:
•Buzzing or ringing that comes and goes—this can indicate nerve damage, often caused by using headphones at too-high volumes
•Balance problems—the inner ear sends signals to the brain to help the body balance, so stumbling more often can indicate ear damage
•Forgetfulness—difficulty hearing makes remembering harder. The brain uses more energy to process sound and devotes less to thinking and memory
•Pain from loud noise—some irritation caused by sirens, car horns and similar loud sounds is normal, but actual pain may indicate hearing loss
•Trouble hearing in places with background noise—this could be caused by poor acoustics or by the ear’s decreased ability to differentiate among sounds.
If you have any of these worrisome symptoms, talk to your doctor.
