CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. May 23, 1900. Front Page. (Uncle Gib Note: the name will be spelled both Rae and Rea in various papers. Remember, we copy as written unless it is unreadable.)
LAID TO REST. We clip from the Fargo Forum, of Fargo, North Dakota, the following relative to the funeral of Wm. Rea, who recently died at the home of his daughter at St. Paul, Minn:
“The funeral of Wm. Rea, one of the oldest and most respected citizens in Cass county, took place a the residence on the Rea farm two miles south of Fargo Saturday afternoon.
“Many friends of the family drove out from the city to witness the funeral and pay their respects to the honored dead.
“The floral offerings were many and beautiful. The guests filled into the parlor and sitting room and the folding doors were thrown open leaving room for all to see the coffin and hear the sermon by Rev. E. W. Day, of the First Presbyterian church, on ‘What is your life?’ which was short and impressive. Rev. William Abercrombie was then introduced by Rev. Day and he, as an old friend of the deceased, spoke on (blurred) by his life, and paid just praise to the dead.
“Mrs. Wm. Rea and Miss Rea, daughter of the deceased, will remain in Fargo, also Jack Rea, who will look after the farm for the summer. Mr. Rea was an old and respected citizen of Cass county, having arrived here with his then small family on a sledge in 1875. He was a native of Scotland and has raised a family of children, who are now at the head of one of the most important and progressive firms of sheep raisers and shippers in the United States—Rea Bros., St. Paul.”
THE FARGO FORUM AND REPUBLICAN. May 10, 1900. WM. REA DEAD. An early settler in Cass County Died in St. Paul At The Home Of His Sons.
Wm Rea, one of the oldest settlers of the Red River Valley died at the home of his children, on Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, Tuesday, at the age of 69 having had a birthday the Saturday before.
The deceased has been failing for the past three years and for the last two months has been suffering from kidney troubles and in bed in St. Paul, after spending the winter in Tennessee at the old home of Mrs. Rea.
He leaves a widow and a family of children as follows: Mrs. Archibald, Wankesha, Wis. And Will, James, Jack, Dave, and Misses Kate and Ellie all of whom were at his bedside when death came.
The remains accompanied by the entire remaining family will arrive in Fargo Friday morning via the N.P.
The funeral will occur at the residence on the farm south of the city at 1:30 Saturday. It is understood that Rev. Day will perform the last sad rites over the remains and interment will take place in the lot on the farm beside the deceased’s first wife.
Mr. Rea is an old and respected citizen of Cass County having arrived here with his then small family on a sledge in March, 1875.
He was a native of Scotland and has raised a family of children who are now at the head of one of the most important and progressive firms of sheep raisers and shippers in the United States — Rea Bros., St. Paul.
It is learned that the girls and a sister of the deceased, Miss Rea, will make the farm near Fargo their home this summer.
