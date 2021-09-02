Cumberland Mountain State Park’s summer program schedule is still going strong, as the park recently released their upcoming program schedule.
Friday, September 3
4 p.m.- Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail-Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace to make memories observing plants and animals we find a-long the way. Please bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek.
6 p.m.-Owl up in Yo Business! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Eastern Screech owl, Bobble at the CCC Museum Patio by the Restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night!
8 p.m. Owl Prowl with Ranger Powell Meet Ranger Josh at shelter 1 to call for owls for so we can explore the mystery of the nights fiercest flying predators. Please bring flashlights, bug spray and appropriate shoes.
Saturday, September 4
Noon- Creek Critter- Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 tennis court. We will get our feet wet and access the health of our streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Come prepared to get wet!
1:30 p.m. - Secret Life of Snakes: Meet Ranger Josh at the Playground area with our resident Corn snake. We will dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
3:30 p.m.-Owl up in Yo Business! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Great Horned owl, Chomper at the CCC Museum Patio by the Restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night!
8 p.m.-Campfire: Meet Ranger Josh at the Park Playground at the designated campfire area for a fun filled night of campfire games, marshmallows, and stories! Seating is limited please bring extra camp chairs!
Sunday, September 5
11 p.m.-Cumberland Mountain History walk!!-Meet Ranger Josh at the Park Office to take a tour exploring the rich History of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
1 p.m. The Slime of Your Life! - Ever envy the oooey Gooey slime of a slug!? Join Ranger Josh at the playground Picnic Area to create your very own slime that will make all your snail friends jealous!
3 p.m. The Ghost Owl! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Barn owl, Petrie at the CCC Museum Patio by the Restaurant to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night!
Sunday, September 5
5 p.m.-Hunting for Mammoth!! Meet Rangers Josh at the Ball park by shelter 1 to test your mettle with the ancient weapon the atlatl. Do you have what it takes to feed your family with some freshly hunted Mammoth?
Saturday, September 11
2 p.m.-Cumberland Mountain History walk!!-Meet Ranger Josh at the CCC Museum to take a tour exploring the rich History of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
7 p.m.-The Cobbler Conservation Corp.! Tumble back In Time with Ranger Josh at Shelter 1 to enjoy a classic dessert that would have been enjoyed by the hardworking men of the Civilian Conservation Corp. (CCC)!
Sunday, September 12
2:30 p.m. Cumberland County Kayaking! Meet Ranger Josh at the Boat Dock to enjoy a unique experience on kayaking on Byrd Lake! This event Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required and space is limited to the first 10 registrants.
8 p.m.-Campfire: Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 1 for a fun filled night of campfire games, marshmallows, and stories! Seating is limited please bring extra camp chairs!
Monday September 13
3:30pm-Owl up in Yo Business! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Josh and the park’s resident Great Horned owl, Chomper at Shelter 1 to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night!
7:30 p.m. Owl Prowl with Ranger Powell- Meet Ranger Josh at shelter 1 to call for owls for so we can explore the mystery of the nights fiercest flying predators. Please bring flashlights, bug spray and appropriate shoes.
Tuesday, September 14
3 p.m. I’m Hawkin Here! Join Ranger Josh and Henson the residential red-tailed hawk over at Shelter 1 to Learn about how hawks and how important they are for balancing our ecosystem.
8 p.m.-The Moon, The Moth, The Madness! Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 1 to explore the mysterious insects of the night. Let’s learn together about the nocturnal insects of the Cumberland Plateau. Please make sure to bring a flashlight/headlamp and close toed shoes!
Wednesday, September 15
3 p.m. - Secret Life of Snakes: Meet Ranger Josh at the Shelter 1 with our resident Corn snake. We will dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
7 p.m. Terrific Tennessee Trivia!- Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 1 for a fun fact filled night in a game of Trivia! Does your friends and family have what it takes to take home a prize?
