When The Center at Fairfield Glade was built, a decision was made to remove a commercial kitchen at the facility and instead offer a warming kitchen.
“In hindsight, we realize that may not have been a good decision,” said said Jeannie Miller, member of the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors. “But they couldn’t afford it at the time because of our financial condition. We’ve missed it all this time.”
The board approved an engineering study to evaluating if a full commercial kitchen can be added to the facility. That could help expand the facility’s banquet business and increase rental revenue at the facility.
Treasurer Bruce Cox said, “We’re going to take a look at what it would take to make a complete banquet kitchen here.”
The engineering study was approved, but highlighted in many residents’ minds the need for a long-range plan.
Last month, the board announced it was seeking an independent consultant to help develop a strategic plan for the community.
Don Griffin said he was concerned with what he termed a “lack of transparency” related to long-range planning committee. Fairfield Glade has many residents qualified to conduct a study similar to what the board would ask a consultant to complete, Griffin said, at significant savings to an independent consultant.
“If you think you can’t get agreement with the people who have already served on the strategic planning committee … what makes you think hiring an outside consulting group and spending tens of thousands of dollars is going to get you any closer to a consensus?” Griffin said.
He suggested a new strategic planning committee be formed and the board “stop wasting our money.”
“If you can do it in-house, you get a better sense of belonging from your membership, and I encourage you to do that,” he said.
Tom Racklyeft said using a consultant could be positive or negative. But he said members should have input on the scope of the consultant’s work and full access to all reports presented to the members at the same time as those are presented to the board.
Resident Diana Brown said she was upset the board had “disbanded” the strategic planning committee.
Flierl said the board had not disbanded the committee and its members were not “fired,” but that the members had resigned.
“The chairman chose to resign because we were not moving forward as fast as he thought we should on a particular project,” Flierl said. “When we told the committee that we weren’t going to move forward as fast as they wanted to, they chose to resign.
“There was no firing. It was a resignation.”
The board is currently interviewing individuals for a food and beverage subcommittee for the Druid Hills project. There were 18 applications and 11 individuals will be interviewed.
Board member Greg Jones said some of the applicants had not provided the necessary information for the application and others had “deselected” after submitting their applications.
“There will be a mix of golfers and non-golfers,” Jones said. “Our hope is we’ll have both represented on the committee.”
He hopes to bring recommendations for the committee to the board in April.
Griffin criticized the use of non-disclosure agreements required for individuals who serve on various committees of the club.
Griffin said he had declined to participate in a committee in the past because of a non-disclosure agreement which he said had been modeled on an agreement typically required of individuals working in manufacturing.
Jones said all the applicants had seen the non-disclosure agreement and none had chosen to withdraw due to the agreement.
Miller said the club had began using a new agreement following Griffin’s past recommendations.
But the agreements are important to allow the committees to discuss various possibilities without the community thinking their discussions indicate final decisions.
“Our community has a tendency to assume if it’s discussed in a committee, that it’s true,” Miller said. “Then you look back at us and say, ‘You talked about this. Why didn’t you do it?’
“But it was one of the things talked about. It was not one of the things approved.”
Committees take part in brainstorming and seeking creative solutions, she said. But ideas need to be fully evaluated in terms of financial considerations and community viability, she added. Then the community is informed of proposals.
“We don’t want the community to be disappointed in something that was never intended to be,” Miller said. “We think about all these wonderful things we could do, and they’re not realistic. They’re not for the best of the community. We need to keep them within the working structure of the committee.
“We always welcome thoughts and suggestions and recommendations and consider them, but we have to look at them from all sides.”
The board also approved $25,000 to conduct a study of the facility’s HVAC system.
Cox said Carwile Mechanical Contractors of Cookeville will evaluate the system on potential parts upgrades and advise on operating procedures to more efficiently manage the facility’s heat and air.
About $300,000 had been budgeted in the past to replace the system, but that may not be necessary, he said.
“The utility bill for this building is not cheap,” Cox said. “What we’re hoping is to not only extend the life of the existing chiller system, but also learn how to operate it more effectively and efficiently, and hopefully reduce the utility bill for this building, as well.”
After the report, the board will consider options for upgrades or improvements.
Nico CearGeo asked for information on the fees charged to timeshare members for use of the pools at Fairfield Glade. Community Club General Manager Bob Weber said last year the timeshare members paid $5 per week per unit, for a total of $250 a year per unit.
That fee has increased to $6 per unit per week but now includes use of the gymnasium at The Center.
“We’ll look next year to see what makes sense,” Weber said.
