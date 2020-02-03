The Cumberland County High School cheerleaders received a boost to their fund-raising efforts to finance a trip to nationals in Florida this month.
The 19-member squad will represent their school, community and state at the National High School Cheerleading Championship held Feb. 7-9 at the ESPN Wide World Sports Arena in Orlando, FL, after taking third in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association state event.
The trip will cost $21,718, and the team has raised about 65% of the cost.
“In order for our team to make this trip, we need financial support to pay for travel, lodging, meals and entry fees,” wrote coaches Darcy Patton, Melissa Kerley and Cheryl Threet.
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved donating $1,500 toward the team’s costs during its Jan. 23 meeting. The board budgeted $7,500 this year to support school teams participating in national competitions. This is the first request for funding this year and represents the maximum donation allowed by board policy.
In other business, the board approved the following budget amendments and resolutions:
•$4,041 donation from the Dairy Alliance/NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Program to support activities to increase milk consumption at Crab Orchard and North Cumberland elementary schools and spending in equipment and other supplies and equipment
•$4,713.36 in community donations to pay outstanding student meal charges
•$2,500 state grant to purchase equipment and resources to expand the Homestead Elementary free breakfast program
•$13,408.83 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for storage and distribution of USDA foods from state-contracted warehouses
•$6,625 in miscellaneous refunds in the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration Grant to purchase supplies and materials for the program
•$276 paid for damage to equipment, to be spent for career and technical education equipment
•$1,000 donation to community services for food supplies and school food pantries
•$27,000 from the Tennessee Middle School STEM Start-Up grant to purchase equipment
The board also received an update on the school system’s Family Resource Center. Since August, the program has served 347 families, including 141 children who received Christmas gifts.
The community supports this program through monetary gifts and donations of food and school supplies. Through December, the community donated $10,856.92 and provided food and supplies valued at $3,521.
Many schools also work with other organizations to ensure student needs are met. The school system estimates 3,210 students have been served this school year through these partnerships.
