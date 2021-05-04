The Cumberland County Board of Education policy committee meeting scheduled for May has been cancelled, as has an athletic committee meeting set Thursday at 4 p.m.
Instead the building and grounds committee will meet at 4:10 p.m.
The full board will meet in a closed session with its attorney May 10 at 5 p.m. to discuss a disciplinary hearing authority appeal. If the board grants a hearing on the appeal, it will beet at May 10 at 6 p.m. in the board room at Central Services.
The executive order authorizing electronic meetings during the pandemic expired April 28 at midnight. Meetings of the board will return to in-person meetings under the rules of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.
The board does have a policy to allow members of the board to attend regular or special meetings by electronic means if the member is absent due to work, a family emergency or the member’s military service. However, this is limited to two meetings per year unless the absence is related to military service.
Policy 1.400 outlines the reasons a board member may participate electronically and the provisions for notifying the board chairman and director of schools.
