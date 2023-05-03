The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers and the Cumberland County Lady Jets fared very well Saturday in the Middle School District Volleyball Tournament at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap.
Stone Memorial knocked off Sequatchie County 2-0 in the semifinals, but then lost 0-2 in the championship match to Bledsoe County. The Lady Panthers beat Sequatchie 25-17, 25-18, but lost to Bledsoe County, 18-25 and 19-25, in the title match.
“I am really proud of them and how well they played today,” said Stone Memorial coach Tori Permenter. “We played Sequatchie County in the semifinal and they beat us twice this season. It was nice to come over here and get over the hurdle. I am really proud of the eighth-graders, and they’re the reason this program is where it is.”
She said her team was able to take advantage of what Sequatchie County gave, coming up big offensively and defensively whenever SCMS would make a mistake.
“I have to give Bledsoe County all the credit,” Permenter said. “They were really on it today. They probably hit the best I have seen them hit all season. We could have cleaned some things up in the second set, we missed about seven serves, so that sure did help them out a lot.”
Cumberland picked up an easy 2-0 victory over Van Buren in the quarterfinals, winning by set scores of 25-14 and 25-10.
But then the Lady Jets struggled in the semifinals, losing 17-25 and 8-25 to Bledsoe County.
“I feel like we could have actually done better in that last game of the match with Bledsoe County,” said Cumberland County coach Rodney Howard. “I feel like we just kind of exploded. It was all in our heads. One bad pass led to another, and then we just got down on ourselves.
“Bledsoe County did exactly what they needed to do. They got their serves in and when we did rally, they ended up winning the point.
“That was just a momentum breaker for us. When we did have a point, we would serve out of bounds more often than not. And, we worked on that for the past two weeks.”
Howoard said Cumberland County had a great effort in the quarterfinals. He said the Lady Jets struggled early, but came on strong later in the first set.
“It just comes down to doing the little things,” Howard said. “You have to serve well, pass and then execute when you’re at the net.”
Howard told his players after the loss he hoped this season serves as motivation to them.
“I want them to know there are all kinds of outlets for volleyball,” Howard said. “This should get them hungry. I want them thinking if ‘I am not the best on the court, then I want to work during the offseason and get there.’ It all comes down to their mindset.”
Permenter agrees.
“This was a great season,” she said. “Even though we finished runner-up, today just wasn’t our day. The good thing about middle school is there are more days to come. Everybody got better this season, and that is all I could ask for.”
