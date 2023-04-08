The numbers on the scoreboard Tuesday night after Cumberland County’s loss to Upperman were not as important to baseball coach Joey Burnett as were the minds of his players. The Jets came into the game geared up for an opportunity to play the defending state champions, and to take the Bees to the limit before falling 10-0, leaving the players in blue and gold disappointed.
But Burnett told his players the score was not indicative of how well Cumberland County played. And, had the Jets been able to pick up the offense earlier in the game, they might have been able to put some pressure on UHS.
“Right now, with this bunch, we’re so young on the backend of things,” said coach Burnett. “We’ve got senior leadership but we’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores. It is important that they don’t get down, and it is important that they learn to believe in each other and in their team, and rely on one another. If they do that good things are going to start to happen.”
Cumberland County is 4-9 for the year and 4-4 in the district.
After three scoreless innings, Upperman struck first with four runs in the top of the fourth. The Bees had four hits, the big ones coming from Braden Will and Cade Colson. UHS added one more in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Julian Liano to make it 5-0.
“We were at what four or five to nothing in the fifth inning. Then, they just blew it open,” said Burnett. “Upperman is a very good hitting team. They were going to do it, they won state last year, so it was bound to happen.
“if you can’t hit, and you can’t put pressure on a team like that, it is easy for them to just sit back and wait until their bats wake up. If we can hit and put pressure on them, they’re going to make mistakes and we’re going to put ourselves in position to score. We just didn’t do that.”
Upperman had three runs in the top of the sixth inning to make it 8-0 and then sealed the deal with two more tallies in the seventh to secure the 10-0 final margin.
Cumberland County threw three pitchers on the night. Jacob Hodge got the start and went 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on four hits. He walked six and struck out one. Eli Ostrander came on in relief and face 14 batters, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out four. Ryder Myers came on to finish the game, giving up two runs on two hits.
Eli Huddleston was tremendous on the mound for Upperman, giving Cumberland County hitters trouble at the plate. He allowed only three hits and struck out 11.
“[Huddleston] That guy has electric stuff, he’s a Division I pitcher,” Burnett said “He brought his stuff tonight, but our young guys barreled him up a couple of times. The defense made a couple of plays, we were just late on some things at the plate. He had things going, he was spotting up. We missed a couple of chances.”
The Cumberland County defense was not too shabby. CCHS pitchers allowed 12 hits, but the Jets committed only two errors.
“The defense was much more improved tonight than it has been recently,” Burnett said. “We had a couple of guys in a few different positions that had some balls hit hard at them that they handled differently then we would have liked. Up until late in the game when we were just trying to stop the bleeding, other than that we were pretty solid. We kept them down for a long time, but a good team like that, once their bats start going it is hard to stop them.”
The Jets are off until starting play in the Mountain Valley Classic at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap on Friday and Saturday.
“I want to get some wins out of the tournament,” Burnett said. “I want to see some guys step up and our bats to wake up. When it does happen, it is going to rally everyone. That’s the only thing that’s keeping us from a lot of stuff right now.
“It is hard when you have to rely on your pitchers the entire time and your defense starts to get tired. When you don’t score runs, and you don’t put pressure on teams, it is hard for your team to maintain [momentum].”
