There were some precarious moments for first responders Sunday afternoon when a car left a city street, crashed into a mechanic shop and broke a gas meter line when the vehicle came to rest on top of the meter.
No injuries were reported, due in part to the incident occurring on a Sunday when Crossville Auto Shop was closed.
Only one worker was in the building, working at the other end of the structure, when the vehicle crashed through the outer wall and into the office area.
The mechanic shop is on Layken Lane off Dooley St.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the machine shop around 3:22 p.m., according to Ptl. Corey Kelsch’s report.
First on the scene found the rear of a 2019 Ford Mustang protruding from the front corner of the building.
The car had left the roadway and crashed into the building, coming to rest on top of a gas meter. The impact broke the gas line.
The driver of the car, identified Matthew Taylor Deboever, 28, who lives in nearby apartments, was not hurt and quickly fled from the building as did the employee.
Deboever told police he was traveling east on Dooley St. and “thought something was wrong with the vehicle.”
The driver said he lost control of the car when he sped up, crossing a lane of traffic and crashing into the building.
Crossville Fire Department also responded to the scene and found natural gas spewing from the broken meter.
Because of the position of the car on top of the meter, Fire Capt. Terry Potter said the gas line had to be located to disconnect service to the building and remove the vehicle.
Firefighters pulled the electric meter from the building, discontinuing power service and Volunteer Energy Cooperative was dispatched to the scene to finish the service disconnect.
Middle Tennessee Natural Gas also dispatched workers to the site. Because of the layout of the building, gas lines had to be dug up until the line servicing the meter was located and shut off.
Police closed Dooley St. from Main St. to McLarty Lane. Once the natural gas service was disconnected, a wrecker was able to remove the car off the meter and from the building.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours, leaving around 6:25 p.m., Crossville Fire Chief Chris South said.
It is not certain as to whether any charges are filed in connection with the incident.
