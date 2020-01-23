The Cumberland County Board of Education began discussions Saturday of how to move forward with the search for a new director of schools.
“I think we ought to open it up for local candidates first,” said Jim Inman, 1st District representative, during the Jan. 18 work session. “Then, if there’s not enough, or there’s not anyone acceptable to everybody, then we can expand the search to the surrounding areas.”
Director of Schools Janet Graham’s contract expires June 30, 2020. The board in December voted 5-4 not to extend a new contract.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, questioned if the board could legally limit the geographic area where it would solicit applicants.
The board conducted an internal candidate search when it launched its last search in 2015. At that time, BOE Attorney Earl Patton said the board could not restrict applications to individuals living in Cumberland County. However, the board could conduct an internal search of individuals currently employed by the school system.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said, “This is my preference. I would prefer it be someone from the state of Tennessee.”
He said each state has a different approach to education, and he wants someone who understands how Tennessee’s education system works.
The board will continue its discussion of the director search in upcoming meetings. It is not on the agenda for the Jan. 23 meeting; however, it could be brought up under old business.
Chain of Command
Brock also asked about whom Graham would prefer he contact when he has questions or concerns from constituents.
Graham said, “Historically, board members have brought situations to me and said they were going to ‘lay this in my lap.’”
She may know the answer to their question or make a phone call to provide information quickly. If board members have questions about the budget, for example, she often directs them to Kacee Harris, chief financial officer.
But Graham said it is important that the director be part of the conversation in situations involving parental complaints, evaluations, policies and other items.
“If it never filters through here and it bubbles up to be a really big problem, then we’re coming in the back door,” Graham said. “We do need to know if there’s an issue so we can head that off.”
The board discussed the schools organizational charge, approved by the board in July 2017. The chart has not changed since that time, so it has not come back to the board.
Inman questioned how many supervisors were working at Central Services compared to the number of administrators and supervisors called for in the Basic Education Program funding formula.
There are 10 supervisors at Central Services paid with BEP funds, said Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer. That includes three instructional supervisors — the chief academic officer, pre-K-eighth-grade supervisor and career and technical education and high school supervisor. It also includes supervisors for transportation, technology and maintenance departments.
The BEP calls for approximately 12.73 supervisors, said Harris.
Inman said at one time, there were only three or so supervisors while the BEP provided funding for eight, and additional funds were used elsewhere in the school system.
“You’re saying we’re still getting funded for more than we have,” he said. “The only reason I’m bringing this up is, at some point in time, looking at the budget — we’re spending $3.5 million of our fund balance. That’s not going to be sustainable. We’re going to have to make cuts somewhere, and I don’t want to make at the school level or the teaching level. I’d rather make cuts at the central office first.”
Graham said changes in state regulations has led to some evolution of different positions, like the combination of Career and Technical Education with high school supervisor.
Netherton questioned why school counselors were not on the chart with Safe School Counselors. Graham said they served different functions in the school system and that school counselors were supervised by their principals. She also noted there are a lot of systemwide personnel who have an office and desk at Central Services, but they work in every school.
Inman noted the board should not control the organizational chart but had responsibility for developing and approving job descriptions. Board members asked for clarity on who was supervising whom, as principals were on several portions of the organizational chart.
Much of the organizational chart was developed by former Director of Schools Donald Andrews, who formed an executive team with the chief academic officer, chief financial officer and human resources director. Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, noted she is not a certified employee.
Board members questioned why the CFO is considered a supervisory position, however. Harris said she provides support for bookkeepers and principals, who are tasked with managing sometimes large budgets. Also, the job description states she provides supervision technology and maintenance departments.
