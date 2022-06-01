At the May 26 meeting, the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of Directors approved the new land-lease agreement for the Veterans and First Responders Memorial group to use approximately 2 acres of the donated Wyndham land for the expansion of Robin Hood Park.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said VFRM vice-president Phil Smith. “It’s been four years to get to this point. Before we could get to this point, we had to accomplish a lot of other tasks and some of the administrative things and raising enough money to make sure that we could go forward with it. So, finally we reached that milestone.”
Smith said the Memorial group’s philosophy has always been that it’s “better to do it right than do it fast.”
“We’ve got to take our time and do it the way it should be done,” he said. “It’s coming along very nicely. It’s exciting. I think it’s going to be something everyone can be proud of. There is a lot of interest and it’s going to be something that’s going to last for a long time.”
FGCC posted the proposed land-lease agreement for community input on May 2, requesting that residents submit comments by May 20 in preparation for the board’s workshop and meeting.
Three comments were submitted.
A resolution, adopted by the Club board of directors on Aug. 22, 2019, called for an allocation of a portion of the donated Wyndham property and a 99-year lease agreement at $100 per year. After negotiating the land lease terms, the Club and the Memorial group’s proposed land-lease agreement set the new terms to include a 60-year lease agreement at $1 per year.
FGCC Board President Ken Flierl said the terms were appropriate, considering the Memorial group would be responsible and liable for the Memorial, its construction, maintenance and upkeep, and would be reimbursing the Club for any groundskeeping and maintenance costs.
“This was acceptable to both organizations,” Flierl said.
An eblast from FGCC stated that the land-lease agreement “formalized the understanding of responsibilities between the Memorial board of directors and FGCC.”
“I think it’s a good lease in the sense that both parties, meaning the Veterans Memorial board and the Community Club board of directors, have a vested interest in making sure that it’s a successful effort. So, it’s a collaboration.”
What started out as an idea in passing four years ago has evolved into a massive community project. Since its inception, the Memorial group has acquired non-profit 501(c)(3) tax status, created a site master plan and architectural plans drawn, commenced fundraising campaigns and “is now in a position to begin initial construction on the flag plaza of the Memorial.”
“We have a lot of flexibility and freedom to do what we need to do and what we’re committed to do,” he added. “I think that’s a good thing. It took us a while to get there. But the best thing about it is now we can move forward.”
Having secured the land and the lease, and raised about $300,000 to begin construction, Smith said, “Now we can just start the execution of it. We’re pretty excited about it.”
The Memorial group hopes to have a Town Hall in June to update the community on their progress and plans and information on how to order engraved memorial bricks. Smith said that the Memorial board is also working to sub-contract with TCAT for their students to conduct some of the work implementing the plans for the site.
“We think it’s pretty cool,” Smith said, “because it makes it really a community project.”
For progress updates or to donate, visit www.veteransmemorialfg.com.
