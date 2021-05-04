Laureate Alpha Kappa Chapter of Beta Sign Phi International Sorority wishes to honor their charter member Rebecca “Becky” Moles of Crossville as Woman of the Year.
The group lost Becky last year and she will always be remembered and missed. She was always a wealth of information, both present and historical.
Her strengths were her knowledge of the community, knowing the needs of the community and knowing so many friends in the area. She was always helpful, encouraging and willing to take on any job.
She was a great storyteller and kept everyone very entertained in her own dramatic way. Becky had a very contagious upbeat positive attitude and a kind word to everyone.
