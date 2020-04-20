A Crossville man was arrested late last week after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle that was the subject of a traffic stop by a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy.
Joshua Lynne Parham, 37, 305 Kingsdown Dr., is charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000 (auto theft) and with driving on a suspended license.
Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner wrote in his report he was on patrol on Hwy. 127 N. on April 9 when he observed a 1991 GMC Sonoma turning onto Legion Rd. He identified Parham as the driver.
During the encounter, it was reported that the license plate displayed on the truck was assigned to a 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora. Further investigation revealed that a required vehicle identification number displayed on the dash had been removed.
Turner wrote in his report that the vehicle appeared to have been spray-painted black and had originally been blue and white. Parham could not produce any paperwork backing up his claim that he had recently purchased the vehicle from an individual.
It was determined that the GMC matched the description of one reported stolen from Larry’s Auto Sales in Crossville on April 3.
The vehicle was seized and turned over to the auto sales representative, and Parham was jailed under $2,500 bond with a court date to be set in General Sessions Court.
