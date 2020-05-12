The 2020 Cumberland County Rabies Clinic will be held at the following locations on Saturday, May 16:
• Best Friends Veterinary Hospital
225 Sparta Hwy., Crossville
(931) 459-2006
8 a.m. to noon
$10
• Highland Veterinary Clinic
119 West Adams St., Crossville
(931) 484-2614
8 a.m. to noon
$10
• Homestead Animal Medical Clinic
55 Bob Tollett Loop, Crossville
(931) 484-9059
9 a.m. to noon
$10
• Village Veterinary Clinic
5267 Peavine Rd., Crossville
(931) 456-9800
9 a.m. to noon
$10
A fee of $10 will be charged with each inoculation at all locations. Owners are urged to take their dogs (3 months old and older) and cats (6 months or older) to one of the places listed at the specific time. For additional information contact and Environmental Health Specialist at the Cumberland County Health Department, (931) 484-6196.
