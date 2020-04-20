A man accused of strangulating an acquaintance during a domestic argument turned violent pleaded guilty to the charge and was given credit for almost two years he served in jail.
Nathan Paul Moore, 65, was arrested on charges of felony aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault in connection with the March 31, 2018, incident investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
In exchange for his plea, Moore received a three-year suspended sentence with credit for the time served since his Aug. 7, 2018, arrest to April 13, when he entered his plea. There will be no supervised probation because of the credit for time served, and court costs were waived.
The domestic assault charge was dropped with the plea.
In other cases on the extremely shortened deadline docket because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Brandy Virginia Braddam, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 15.
•Timothy Wayne Moore, aggravated assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to June 10.
•Jamie Dewayne Richards, vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, continued to June 10.
Probation violation
•Rafael Rodriguez, probation violation, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
