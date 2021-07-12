After a year away due to COVID-19, SEC Media Days are back for their 2021 rendition July 19-22.
Each SEC head football coach will be in attendance and speak to media across the United States at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel. SEC Media Days are a fan-favorite and a sign of the nearing football season.
There will be four new faces, including the University of Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, making their debut.
South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and Auburn’s Bryan Harsin are also in their first season with their respective programs.
The four-day schedule will go as follows:
Monday, July 19
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tuesday, July 20
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Wednesday, July 21
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Thursday, July 22
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz
Coverage of SEC Media Days will be available on TV on the SEC Network and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
