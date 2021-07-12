VolsArkansasBB1-36.JPG

After a year away due to COVID-19, SEC Media Days are back for their 2021 rendition July 19-22.

Each SEC head football coach will be in attendance and speak to media across the United States at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel. SEC Media Days are a fan-favorite and a sign of the nearing football season.

There will be four new faces, including the University of Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, making their debut.

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and Auburn’s Bryan Harsin are also in their first season with their respective programs.

The four-day schedule will go as follows:

Monday, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tuesday, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Wednesday, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Thursday, July 22

Arkansas –  Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

Coverage of SEC Media Days will be available on TV on the SEC Network and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.

