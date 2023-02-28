CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 10, 1912. HIGHWAY HELD UP UNTIL OCTOBER. County Court Adjourns Leaving the Whole Matter for the New Court to Handle at the Quarterly Term in October. (Note: Yes, the County Court—now county commissioners, only met Quarterly-- “the Quarterly Court,” so you can imagine how much business was hampered by not keeping up with governmental matters monthly. This article shows a perfect example.)
After disposing of the regular business of the quarterly term of county court the Highway question was taken up. The first move was to refuse to accept the report of the engineer, O. W. Monroe. Matters followed in rapid succession and Chairman O. W. Monroe and Secretary H. C. Sabine were removed from the highway board and D. M. Wheeler and Andy Elmore appointed to the vacancies.
The action was the final development of the trouble that arose over the location of the highway through Crab Orchard, Esq. J. F. Brown being the prime mover and director of the movement.
After listening to energetic talks by C. E. Snodgrass, J. W. Dorton and R. E. Toma, the government engineer, and numerous justices, the court adjourned shortly before 2 p. m. and left the whole matter for action by the incoming court which will be elected August1.
This course some think ties up everything, even to the organization of the new highway board and selection of chairman and secretary and he payment of all bills incurred by the old highway board.
This will make action impossible before the regular October term, which will not meet until October 14. That means that the work can hardly hope to start before November 1, if that soon. The months of August, September, October and November are the best in the year for grade work and much to the regret of many the best part of this year for such work will be gone before work can possible commence.
REPUBLICANS SEE SURE DEFEAT. Petitions to Be Circulated Asking Taft to Resign the Nomination and Teddy Be Urged not to Run and Put up New Man. The daily papers contain a lengthy article setting out that the republican office holder see certain defeat staring the party in the face with Taft and Roosevelt both running and petitions will be circulated in every state to learn if the voters wish Taft to surrender the nomination. If that proves true, Roosevelt will be asked to withdraw also and a new man is to be chosen who is acceptable to both factions in the hope that Wilson may be beaten and the party saved. Belief is strong with many that Roosevelt is the only person who can defeat Wilson, if it can be done at all now.
CALL ISSUED. Senator Joseph M. Dixon of Montana has issued the call for the new Roosevelt party national convention to meet in Chicago August 5. The call is signed by forty states. No territories are considered as they have nothing to do with electing a president. Most of the other eight states are expected to be represented. No method of naming delegates is stated, but each state is left to its own method of naming delegates. The number of delegates is only half what the former convention was as it is considered the convention will be more of a deliberative body than is usually the case.
