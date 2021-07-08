Fourteen individuals have indicated their interest in the Cumberland County Property Assessor's post as of the noon Thursday deadline.
The Cumberland County Commission will consider applicants at its July 19 meeting. New candidates could put their name forward at that meeting.
The seat became vacant when Property Assessor Lori Ann Powell passed away on May 20. Deputy assessor Sandy Gilbert has been managing the office since then.
The appointed individual will serve until the next county election, with a county primary election set for May 2022 and county general election in August 2022. The term would be for the remainder of Powell’s term, which was to extend through August 2024.
This is a developing story. See Friday's issue of the Crossville Chronicle and www.crossville-chronicle.com for updates.
