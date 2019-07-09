Photo Galleries
Paul Eugene Cole died at his home in Sale Creek. He was a resident of Cumberland County for decades. Memorial services will be held July 13, at 3 p.m. EDT at Dayton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Delmer K. Burgess, 67, was born on Dec. 9, 1951, to Allen and Lillie Mae Burgess in Cumberland County. He passed away on June 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice Burgess; children, Dewayne (Theresa) Burgess and Charlotte (Kevin) Walker; grandchildren, Brittany (DeAlan) Marr, Grace (…
Bobby Charles Pugh, 72, was born on Nov. 17, 1946, to James and Ora Greene Pugh in Pleasant Hill. He passed away on July 7, 2019. Bobby loved hosting parties and cooking and smoking meat for them. He also loved working, NASCAR racing and football. He is survived by his father, James Pugh; wi…
