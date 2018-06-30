The Cumberland County High School (CCHS) Leo Club contributed $150 from their annual CandyGram sale for Valentine Day. They sell candy and stuffed animals to be delivered to students on Valentine’s Day. This year’s profits helped create this year’s donation.
The CCHS Leo Club has 32 active members. Leo Clubs encourage youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities. They are dependent on a Lions Club to sponsor and initiate a Leo Club. Fairfield Glade Lions Club helped organize the CCHS Club several years ago and is their current sponsor.
Several of the Leo Club members took an active part in the recent Strides Walk sponsored by the Fairfield Glade and Crossville Lions Clubs, CCHS Leo Club and the Cumberland Medical Center Diabetes Services on April 28. They helped direct traffic and assisted walkers at the halfway resting location. This marks the third year for the Walk that this group has sponsored to help “fight diabetes one step at a time.”
The word “leo” stands for leadership, experience and opportunity. Leo Clubs are a youth organization of Lions Clubs International.
There are over 160,000 world-wide Leo Club members in 140 countries. The first Leo Club was founded in 1957 by the coach of the Abington High School, Pennsylvania baseball team. He was an active member of the Glenside Lions Club. Word of the program spread fast and in 1964 became a sponsored program of the Lions Clubs International. It currently is the largest Lion youth program in the world.
