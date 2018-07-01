Cumberland County residents Ann and Pepe Perron have established a generous charitable gift annuity with the Roane State Foundation to fund annual scholarships for deserving students who reside in the county.
They said the charitable gift annuity to Roane State is intended to remove financial roadblocks that Cumberland County students may face.
"First generation college students have so many more obstacles to overcome," Pepe Perron said.
The couple said the gift is intended to inspire other Cumberland County residents to consider making similar bequests.
"We give because we believe in what Roane State Community College is doing in Cumberland County," Pepe Perron said. The college campus is on Cook Road near the Interstate 40 interchange.
Wise investments made over the years by the Perrons provided funding for the Ann and Pepe Perron Scholarship Fund, along with their other gifts to advance educational opportunities. They've set up similar annuities for Pepe Perron's alma mater, Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Officials there have described the couple as "quiet philanthropists."
"We want to provide every opportunity to expose young adults to the power of knowledge so they may grow into lifetime learners," Pepe Perron said. "Knowledge opens doors and builds self-confidence."
The Perrons are owners of a girls' camp in Mayland, a small community outside Crossville. The 1,000-acre Camp Nakanawa features cabins on the shores of a large man-made lake, which is surrounded by fields and woods crisscrossed with hiking trails. The camp is nearly 100 years old, and the Perrons assumed ownership in 1981.
Charitable gift annuities generate annual payment rates that vary based on the donor's age. The Perrons' annuity will produce $2,400 a year for one or more Ann and Pepe Perron Scholarships.
Recipients must be Cumberland County residents, enrolled full-time at Roane State, maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average and make satisfactory progress toward a two-year degree. In addition, applicants must exhibit financial need and complete all post-acceptance requirements through the online scholarship application and award system.
The scholarships are renewable for the second year, and the number of scholarships will be determined each year based on available funds.
All of the funds generated by the Perrons' charitable gift annuity will immediately go into their scholarship fund.
Other charitable annuities produce regular payments to the donors or their beneficiaries for life. Afterward, the remainder of the gift is added to the Roane State Foundation to support scholarships, faculty development or other areas selected by the donors. For more information about charitable gift annuities, contact Linda Brown, coordinator of the Roane State Foundation, at 865-882-4507, or brownll@roanestate.edu. Information is also available at roanestate.edu/foundation.
