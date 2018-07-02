Featured Stories

News

‘Caught with hand in his pants’

“Michael Keck got caught with his hand in his pants,” Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch said in his opening statement to a Cumberland County jury. “What did he have in his pants? Methamphetamine … multiple bags.”

Sports News

Profitt wins sixth race at I-75 Raceway

Profitt wins sixth race at I-75 Raceway

Local race car driver Colton Profitt recently recorded his sixth career win at I-75 raceway and 24th overall in his young career. Profitt is a 14-year-old Crossville resident and the son of Sam and Kim Profitt.

Lowest Gas Prices in Crossville
Crossville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com